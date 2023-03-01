This Town Meeting, Allison Duquette is looking to unseat incumbent Jeremy Metcalf on the Milton School Board.

Duquette has a second-grader in the district and told the Independent in an email she is running to hopefully reverse what she sees as negative trends in proficiency rates and behavior.

“This should have been top on the list of topics at every board meeting since the trend was recognized and especially since returning after COVID-19,” she stated.

Duquette is endorsed by Vermont Parents Against Critical Race Theory, a group of Milton residents who claim to inform parents of activities in the Milton Town School District, according to its website.

Metcalf has been on the board for the last five years, having first been elected in 2018. For the last year, he’s been chair of the board.

In an interview with the Independent, Metcalf said he’s running for re-election because two of his three children are still in the district, and he wants to ensure the schools continue to be strong for the community.

As chair, Metcalf said he works to ensure every board member’s voice is heard and to find consensus and common ground.

“Five different people from five different backgrounds come together two times a month to talk about the school and to work through issues and solve problems, so my goal is to make the board function cohesively and together,” he said.

Metcalf is proud of the work the board has done on the Milton Innovation Center, which will soon give students opportunities for hands-on learning in a woodshop and internships with local employers.

If re-elected, he’s looking forward to seeing the progress of the Herrick Avenue Committee, which is evaluating options for renovations to Milton’s elementary and middle school.

“We want to balance fiscal responsibility with looking at the future learning needs and what space we will need for the community,” Metcalf said.

The board also has plans to update the district’s discipline policy and to follow through with the proposed equity policy, which Duquette has said she opposes.

“I believe it will be disruptive, divisive and expensive,” she wrote in a Letter to the Editor. “I believe a better alternative is an Equality Policy focused on a commitment to providing every student with the highest quality education possible and encouraging kindness, tolerance and respect for each and every student and their families.”

Metcalf pointed out there’s a difference between “equality” and “equity,” saying that an “equity policy” will help all students start on a level playing field and ensure that those in need of additional resources get what they need to reach their potential.

Duquette thinks low morale in the district could be linked to student discipline and behavior.

“I would also like to examine the overall morale of the faculty and staff in the schools, because if the teachers aren't happy then they aren't putting in their best effort and the students can't learn as well,” she stated.

While referrals for behavior in 2021 were the highest Tammy Boone, Milton’s data and assessment coordinator, said she has ever seen, referrals decreased in most elementary and middle school cohorts in 2022.

Like Nicholas Smith, who is running for the open one-year seat, Duquette wants the board to focus on increasing academic proficiency within the district.

“I would like to see a thorough investigation of the curriculum and how it can be improved,” she said.

Duquette has been spending months familiarizing herself with the board policies, state education laws and reading curriculums, she said. Her failed campaign for state representative last fall also focused heavily on issues in education.

“I am going into this for the benefit of the students,” Duquette stated.

Metcalf said he knows this race has caused polarization in the community, but he hopes Milton will heal afterward, no matter the outcome.

“Whatever the results are, I hope the community can come forward to still support our schools and make sure our students are learning and have the resources they need,” he said.