The Milton Town School District’s diversity, equity and inclusion policy community discussion began contentiously.
Over 100 people gathered in the Milton High School library on Tuesday, Dec. 6, following a community dinner, for a night of reviewing the district's drafted DEI policy, which encompasses a variety of different initiatives, rules and guiding principles as they relate to DEI.
Superintendent Amy Rex, MTSD director of equity and education support systems Wilmer Chavarria and Emma Mulvaney-Stanak from EMStrategies stood at the front of the library, explaining to the crowd the structure of the discussions.
It was immediately apparent the divide in the room: those who support the policy and those who do not. The group encompassed a diverse range of voices from all corners of the MTSD community.
When administrators asked the group to pledge to have a respectful dialogue, an attendee spoke up.
“There are many of us here who don’t agree with this policy,” he said, expressing his concern that the facilitating agency, EMStrategies — which he called an “activist organization” — is biased.
The event aimed to offer parents, students and community members the opportunity to give feedback on the drafted policy. EMStrategies is a consulting group the district brought in to help plan the process and the event.
Throughout the course of the night, those in support of the policy voiced that they believed it is essential for the district and approached their feedback from that lens. Those in opposition believed the policy and its equity approach harms the community and limits free speech.
Attendees went from room to room of their choosing in the school building, each dedicated to a different section of the policy, to run through a guided feedback session and come up with questions they wanted answered.
Many attendees expressed frustration at the perceived lack of public input while the policy was being written, but it should be noted the MTSD school board and the policy committee have regular meetings that are open to the public and have a designated time for public comment.
Concerns are not new to Milton
These opinions however are not new to Milton.
Just this past Town Meeting Day, the school board election was shaken by the running of three candidates — Scott O'Brien, Nichole Delong and Brock Rouse – on a specifically anti-DEI platform.
The trio released a list of common views and political beliefs which were characteristic of political debates happening in school boards across the country, including phrases such as “Americanism not Marxism,” “Equality not Equity,” “the Nuclear family,” references to critical race theory and law and order.
In addition, former Milton Republican candidate for state representative Allison Duqeutte echoed a similar anti-equity stance in her platform and advocated for parents to have a larger role in a student's education. .
All of these candidates lost their elections and all were in attendance at the Dec. 6 community dialogue.
Many of the discussions that followed last Tuesday night rhymed with these concerns. Attendees doubted the morality of equity as a goal, were concerned about the possible exclusion of certain beliefs and ideas and concerned about age-appropriate content for students.
But the policy itself represents the culmination of years of work. Input was gathered from students, faculty, staff and community members. Since Chavarria started in Milton, he has been working to implement the district’s equity initiatives as well as develop an equity plan.
And although the feedback session was a moment for a large group of people to offer in-person feedback on the draft policy, Chavarria and Rex have been having similar conversations for a long time now.
Chavarria himself often held after school policy conversations, where anyone with questions or comments about the policy was able to speak directly to him in the Milton High School cafe. In addition, both Chavarria and Rex have taken time to answer questions over email.
The feedback at the meeting
At the session, attendees were given the nine page policy as well as a more simplified version. Leading each feedback session was an MTSD student and a teacher.
The different discussions happening in the six rooms revolved around the six sections of the drafted policy:
- Actions Related to the Milton Town School District
- Actions Related to Access, Inclusion, and Professional Growth
- Actions Related to Curriculum and Instruction
- Actions Related to Data, Assessment, and the Distribution of Resources
- Actions Related to Discipline
- Actions Related to Athletics and Student Activities
The discussion around each of these sections varied, but the structure was the same. As facilitators, a student and teacher noted what attendees liked and didn’t like about the policy, what attendees thought was missing from the policy and any questions attendees had.
In the first session, about Curriculum and Instruction, some attendees liked language in the policy around academic grades as well as setting diversity as a goal for the district.
However, concerns soon started to pop up about the exact definitions of words like “misinformation” and “hate-speech” as well as concerns about delegating to the superintendent the interpretation of what constitutes misinformation.
This section of the draft policy identifies things like Holocaust denial and the spread of election-related conspiracy theories as examples of misinformation. Michael Bielawski, a reporter from the conservative online news site True North Reports, spoke up in opposition to this, musing on why the district would designate election fraud as misinformation when it’s a widely held belief.
Milton resident Mary Callahan, who has often attended and spoken up at MTSD school board meetings about related issues, expressed concern about the perceived lack of input that was taken into account for the policy. Callahan said the policy is “dangerous” and “out of control” and wondered why such things like a Black Lives Matter flag were allowed in MTSD classrooms.
At the session on Access, Inclusion and Professional Growth, the conversation was vast.
Some attendees spoke enthusiastically about training and retraining on DEI issues and how the inclusion of more voices leads to a better learning environment, while others complained about the lack of Christmas-specific celebrations and had transphobic concerns about how age-appropriate it is to learn about trans-issues.
Similarly, at the discussion around Actions Related to the Milton Town School District, attendees took issue with equity generally as a goal, but also the amount of responsibility left to the superintendent being too great and issues with creation of an Advisory Panel focused on Access and Equity.
Milton resident and MTSD faculty member Ember Quinn said they believe the policy is a necessary and brave move for the district. Students and children are the future, they said.
But the conversation shifted, adding a tenseness to the room when Milton resident Joseph Duquette, who has been a vocal opponent to the policy, joked after reading a particularly wordy portion, “whoever writes these sentences should be shot.”
Prepping for the event and next steps
Throughout each discussion, the teachers and students gracefully handled the conversations and collected the attendees feedback. And this was no mistake.
Leading up to the community dialogue, students spent hours and hours preparing for their roles, Chavarria said in a subsequent interview.
In the days before the event, students working as facilitators were required to attend two half-day training sessions, a total of seven hours, and review the policy themselves.
Chavarria said having students involved was Rex’s idea and something the entire team agreed on. Administrators wanted students to take ownership of the processes that will ultimately affect them.
Keeping other adults in the room like the teachers and administrators was meant to help with the conversations, but also protect the students. Chavarria noted that these discussions are sometimes hard to have and deal with various identities that the students may hold themselves.
He said he was proud of the students.
“They stood there and they handled it amazingly well,” he said. “I could never stress enough how grateful we are and proud of them.”
Overall, Chavarria said the objectives the district had going into the meeting were met: disseminating the policy in digestible ways to the community and gathering input from a diverse range of voices.
“Like we said, in an email that went out to a community yesterday, we understand that the perspectives are different, not everybody has the same opinion,” Chavarria said. “But what we love is the fact that they're coming as opposed to just people thinking it or keeping it to themselves and then we are going through our process misinformed.”
Chavarria said the diverse group of voices represented at the meeting was key.
The feedback gathered at the meeting will be logged and consolidated into a more digestible format, tracking patterns and themes. That will then be given to the policy committee who will use it when weighing changes to the policy.
Chavarria said every piece of feedback is read and taken seriously when considering the policy. He said recently the policy committee was given 30-pages of mostly critical feedback from emails and questions from the community.
The committee took the document home and dug through it, coming back the next meeting with policy changes as a result. Chavarria said this feedback will be treated no differently.
