In the new CHI-25 district, comprising an eastern slice of Milton and all of Westford, 4,197 voters have two candidates on opposite sides of the aisle to choose from on Election Day.
Republican candidate Allison Duquette and Democratic candidate Julia Andrews are both campaigning for the district’s lone seat.
Previously, Milton residents were either in the two-member CHI-10 district, which comprised the eastern half of Milton, or the Grand Isle-Chittenden two-member district, which comprised all of Grand Isle County and the western half of Milton.
CHI-10 has consistently sent Republicans to Montpelier for nearly the past decade, beginning in 2013 with former Republican Reps. Don Turner and Ronald E. Hubert.
Westford was previously in the CHI 8-3 district which comprised all of Westford and a northern piece of Essex.
Representation in CHI 8-3 has flip-flopped between Republicans and Democrats in the past. In the most recent election, the district voted in Democratic Rep. Alyssa Black from Essex. But prior CHI 8-3 voters had voted in Republican Rep. Robert Bancroft, a long time Westford selectboard member.
The new district leaves the seat up for grabs.
Andrews, who works in marketing and communications in Westford, said the move to run for office felt like the right next step. After serving on the selectboard for a term and co-founding the Westford food shelf 15 years ago, Andrews said she enjoys working collaboratively for the betterment of a community.
“I'm really inspired and excited to serve the community,” she said. “What I like most is being able to sit around a table with people with a wide range of experiences and opinions and kind of find the solution that's going to work for as many people as possible, and then actually executing on the things that need to happen to make that solution a reality.”
Duquette, who runs a small farm raising feeder hogs in Milton, said she was spurred on to join the race after seeing Vermonters leave the state because of affordability but also through her participation at Milton school board meetings.
Schools
In a letter to the editor written by Duquette and published by the Independent in June, Duquette expressed dismay at schools placing a greater priority on “on social issues rather than student proficiency.”
“When I've brought up some concerns that I've had, what I was actually told, 'Well if you don't like what's going on at the school, it's all coming down from the state and maybe you should go to Montpelier,'” she said in an Oct. 14 interview with the Independent.
When asked to speak more specifically about her involvement at Milton school board meetings, Duquette evaded mentioning “social issues,” and instead advocated for more transparency when it came to the school curriculum and a specific school policy dealing with student-teacher communication outside of school.
Duquette said she thinks it should be easier for parents to choose how they want their children to learn, meaning allowing charter schools and supporting Montessori schools, home schooling, pod schooling and private schools on top of support for the public schools.
“I think more competition between schools is a good thing,” she said.
At the Milton-Westford candidate forum hosted by LCATV, Duquette said she thinks the teachers in the Milton system do a good job of trying to make learning fun for the students and expressed enthusiasm for the high school’s new innovation center.
Duquette also advocated for more transparency with the school’s curriculum and for schools to get back to the “basics of teaching, reading, writing, math, general life skills to prepare them for going out into the world and the workforce.”
At the candidate forum, when asked if she supports a comprehensive sexual education curriculum that includes LGBTQ information, Duquette said all children should be taught to treat everyone with respect, but she does not support students being taught the “complexities of human sexuality in school, especially at young ages.”
Duquette said learning the biology of the reproductive system in junior high and high school is appropriate but discussing sexual matters with minors is completely inappropriate.
Andrews, on the other hand, said the notion that children are given sexual education in an intimate and non-age appropriate way in school is false. The LGBTQ experience should be integrated into conversations in school, she said, because every student deserves to be seen and heard.
In terms of the state’s role in education, Andrews believes in taking her cues from educators, as they are the experts.
“I think one thing I see as a trend in conversations about schools right now is this idea that we need to rush in and tell professional educators what's needed and I would take a very different approach,” Andrews said in an Oct. 14 interview. “I acknowledge that professional educators are highly trained, they have advanced degrees to do the work that they do.”
At the candidate forum, Andrews spoke about her children’s great experience going through the Essex-Westford school system. She said educators in the district are doing everything they can to provide a great education, for which she is very happy.
Andrews did identify that staffing is a huge issue being faced by schools, a lack of teachers and support staff.
“When we consider workforce development, we need to really target education as a place where we can really make a difference,” she said.
Article 22 / Prop 5 - Reproductive Rights
On Article 22 / Prop 5, an amendment to the Vermont constitution which would protect the right to reproductive liberty, the candidates differ. These include decisions about contraception, birth control and abortions.
The language reads as follows:
Article 22. [Personal reproductive liberty] That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
Andrews said she has already cast a “yes” vote on Prop 5.
“I believe that a woman's right or any person's right to bodily autonomy is foundational and that it needs to be protected,” Andrews said. “While Prop 5 will not change anything in the way we provide reproductive care in Vermont today, I think it's really important to look at other states that are maybe making more draconian measures and understand that that's possible if you don't protect our state.”
For Duquette, she said she is not in support of Prop 5, despite being pro-choice. Her read on Prop 5 is that it could actually leave the door open to strip women’s rights because of the way that it’s worded.
Taking issue with the wording of the amendment has been a talking point of other Republican candidates in other races.
Duquette takes issue with the fact that the words “abortion” and “women” are missing from its language. In addition, she takes issue with the words “shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Duquette said she believes this language “gives the state more power than it has already.”
At the candidate forum, Duquette said if universal health care was implemented, this amendment could open the door for the state to force abortions onto women so as to not put an undue burden on the health care system.
In a subsequent interview, Duquette said that was a hypothetical example.
Andrews said, in an Independent interview, disagreeing with the nuances of the language is taking attention away from the issue.
“It's well understood that people who are opposed to reproductive freedom are using this strategy to muddy the waters and I think that this is a constitutional amendment,” she said. “It is not intended to be narrow.”
Housing and affordability
Both candidates agree that housing and affordability are issues in Vermont.
Andrews said housing development has not kept pace with the state’s growing population and when the COVID-19 pandemic shot housing prices up, it made the problem worse.
She said the solution to the housing problem is foundational to the solution of a lot of other problems.
“I think because this has been such a long range build up to get to where we are, it's going to take multiple solutions and a long time to fix,” she said.
Andrews wants to start with revisions to Act 250, the states’ land use laws. She believes the process is a hindrance to creating affordable housing in the state.
“I think Act 250 is really important to protect the environment. I don't think it's something that should be entirely scrapped, but I think we have to bring it into balance with the needs of our community,” she said.
Andrews also spoke about empowering communities to make housing-friendly local regulations, allowing for things like accessory dwelling units, for example.
Duquette also identified Act 250 as an issue.
“It's one of those things kind of everybody says, but nothing actually happens,” she said.
Duquette also said the permitting process is too difficult.
“The permitting process to get permits to build, especially when you are dealing with town permits versus state permits, is really cumbersome,” she said. “And there's a lot of going back and forth and I think that process really needs to be streamlined.”
In addition, Duquette focused on rent prices as an issue, which she said could be fixed by reducing regulations on landlords. Duquette said prices could be reduced by making being a landlord more profitable saying it should be easier for landlords to evict people.
Duquette said these laws make landlords stay away from renting long term and incentivize short term renting.
Other issues
When asked by the Independent what other issues she’d like to highlight, Duquette said she wants to see lower taxes and spoke against a carbon tax.
Duquette said she was happy the Clean Heat Standard did not pass, which would have required heating-fuel distributors to decrease the amount of fossil fuels they sell over time, incentivizing a switch to technologies that produce fewer emissions.
Andrews said workforce development is an issue she also is focused on addressing. The state is in need of nurses and mental health clinicians. Part of the solution, she said, is fixing childcare, which would allow more parents to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.