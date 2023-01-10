This letter is from Allison Duquette, a resident of Milton.
I, Allison Duquette, am officially announcing my candidacy for a three-year seat on the MTSD School Board of Trustees. I have a son in second grade in Milton Elementary School, am a PTA member and have coached Milton rec soccer. I am asking for your vote on the March Town Meeting Day ballot.
I have been following the activity of the school board as an interested parent for several years. I have concluded the Milton School Board seems to have forgotten its place. The members of the board should be answerable to the voters and serve to represent the community, and manage the district through oversight and policy. However, the current board appears to be managed by the administration instead. Considerable time, effort and money has been spent on initiatives that many in the town do not agree with and have taken priority over the core academic mission. Concerns have been brushed off or met with silence. The proposed Equity policy is a prime example of this.
I have read the proposed Equity Policy in detail. I believe it will be disruptive, divisive, and expensive. It will put too much power in the hands of one person, the superintendent. I believe a better alternative is an Equality Policy focused on a commitment to providing every student with the highest quality education possible and encouraging kindness, tolerance and respect for each and every student and their families.
The best interest of the students and the community will be served by school board members who will carefully review the budget, develop policy independently to manage the district, and take parents’ and voter’s concerns very seriously. If you elect me, I will work in a professional manner to accomplish our shared goals without being a “rubber stamp”. I want what is best for our children. I want to see better proficiency rates and a return to basics. I also want to foster a more transparent and communicative school board and a better relationship between the school and the community with more involvement and input from parents.
I hope I can count on your vote on or before March 7.
