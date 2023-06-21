After postponing the initial grand reopening date of the Milton Grange Hall, the Town of Milton is hoping to open the historical building's doors to the community soon.
June 3 had been the goal for an opening date, but after realizing the building needed more work and that it would take the town and volunteers more time to complete it, the grand reopening was canceled.
Now, Town Manager Don Turner said he believes the building will be ready to host events by the end of the month.
The town bought the Grange back in November, and started the renovation work in early February.
“We would not have come this far in a few months without all of our volunteers,” Turner said.
Renovations to the Grange have been made to make the space more functional to host meetings, private parties and community events.
The building has undergone a complete “face-lift” with new flooring, lighting, fresh coats of paint and windows. A lift and accessible bathrooms have also been installed.
An entire kitchen was donated by Little A Flooring to the Town of Milton for the Grange and has been installed in the newly-renovated basement.
“It’s become a lot more accessible and desirable for people to use for multipurpose, and that is what the town was looking for,” Turner said.
Turner said there is still more work to be done, such as paving the parking lot and installing new windows, but he is hopeful that work at the space will be completed soon.
At the June 19 selectboard meeting, Turner proposed holding the next board meeting at the newly-renovated Grange.
After a brief discussion, the selectboard decided to hold its July 10 board meeting there.
“We can put on an open house that weekend and invite the community to come see the renovations and work that has been done so far,” Turner said to the board.
Without the lift installation, the initial budget for the Grange was set at $110,000. Now, with the lift and some unexpected costs, such as the installation of new basement windows, the cost stands currently at $174,000.
“Almost every contractor that worked here donated, reduced their rate, or donated a portion of their proceeds to the project,” Turner said. “It's been a really good community project, people that cared volunteered their time and gave us resources and their expertise.”
The Grange was constructed in 1948 and is centrally located in Milton at 135 River Street.
No official grand reopening date has been announced but Turner said the current plan is to finish up some final touches in the building before the July 10 electboard meeting. He believes the building will be ready for a community open house the weekend of July 14-16.
This story will be updated once the official grand reopening date has been announced.
