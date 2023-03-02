The Town of Milton is hosting a clean up event for the town's Grange Hall from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 4 located at 135 River Street. The town is hosting the clean up as it begins renovations of the building.
The town bought the Grange using ARPA funds that were given to various towns and states to boost pandemic recovery. The Grange was bought from the members of the grange for $200,000, plus $90,000 to help renovate the building, in 2022.
The Grange includes a stage, coat room and bathrooms as well as space for dancing and other athletic activities. It also comes equipped with padded banquet chairs and tables, that are ideal for renting the space out.
