After the various presentations of ARPA applications by Milton residents and town officials last week, the Milton selectboard is taking more time to decide how to delegate the money.
The board provided an update on the selection process at the Nov. 21 meeting instead of presenting the final ranking, saying they need more time to make sure the money can be executed properly.
Selectboard chair Darren Adams said he was surprised that generally all board members are leaning in a similar direction in scoring of the individual projects. Now that the projects are ranked, the town is getting to the hard part of the process: making sure the money lines up.
“Timing is a big deal,” Adams said. “The legality of how the money gets dispersed and how it gets used, all the nuances are starting to pile up now. So we just want to make sure we do it right.”
Adams said the last thing the selectboard wants to do is award money to projects that it may later find out the board cannot delegate dollars to. In addition, he said the town has to figure out the places where there may be duplicate projects on the community side and the town side.
Many of the potential duplicates mentioned at the last meeting were centered around recreation, such as ideas to fund the revamping of the baseball and softball fields.
Adams said the public can expect these rankings to be public within the next couple of weeks. The goal is to get the process wrapped up by the time budget season rolls around in December.
At the beginning of the last meeting, before the presentations, the town had around $2.1 million in ARPA money to dole out. But by the end of the meeting, because of the board’s decision to purchase the Milton Grange, $1.8 million will be divided among the projects and initiatives from town departments and the community.
Selectboard member Brenda Steady said the process of selection has been “a nightmare” considering how difficult it’s been to make these decisions.
“It’s the old saying, you can’t please everybody and when you’re a people pleaser, it’s hard,” she said.
Steady also mentioned advocating for a few hundred thousand dollars of the ARPA funds be set aside for emergency purposes, though the money would still have to be earmarked to be spent within the specified ARPA timeline.
Milton Town Manager Don Turner said he was enthusiastic about the process and the potential projects presented last week and said he doesn’t envy the amount of pressure put on each board member to make these tough decisions.
“I thank everybody that weighed in,” he said. “When I left and I heard from a number of people after the last meeting, with the amount of enthusiasm and excitement about the projects and opportunities, Milton is in a great place.”
