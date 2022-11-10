Following months of deliberation, the Milton selectboard has opted to purchase the Milton Grange which has served as an important pillar of indoor recreation for the town.
At a meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, the board unanimously approved moving forward with the $200,000 purchase.
Talk about whether or not to purchase the Grange began back in May when the Milton Grange members voted to sell the property.
As part of an agreement with the town four years ago, which allowed the town to operate their recreation programs out of the Grange, the town had first dibs on the building before the members looked elsewhere for a buyer.
In August, the offer on the table from the Grange, which came from their own appraisal, put the price of the building at $290,000. In addition, as part of the agreement, the town is getting back every dollar they have put into the building which comes out to about $32,000.
Through negotiation with the members, the town is now purchasing the building for $200,000 and pledging $90,000 to upgrade the building. In addition, the town already has $20,000 set aside for upgrades to the Grange in its capital improvement plan.
Town officials have spoken at length about the work needed to be done on the Grange if the purchase goes through at previous meetings.
Most recently, Town Manager Don Turner said based on numbers that came out of an inspection to determine the cost of renovating the space, if the town were to do everything it wanted to, the renovation would cost around $570,000.
In an Aug. presentation, Milton recreation showed an increase in use of the Grange in 2022 for town recreation programs but also outside individuals and organizations.
Recreation has been a constant topic of conversation for Milton residents, who demanded more of it during the Milton on the Move event. That initiative spurred the creation of a board of residents focused on building a recreation, fitness and community center as well as another committee researching the feasibility of transforming the Ice House into a lakeside park.
Turner said the Grange will be closed at least through December as the town tries to get some renovation in this year. Recreation programs will still take place at the Milton High School until then.
The goal is to get the building open by January or February.
