After a long period of renovations, the Milton Grange Hall will finally open its doors to the public again on June 3. The Grange is one of Milton's most beloved buildings, and the community is excited to start using this space once again for events, meetings and gatherings.
Town Manager Don Turner shared with the Independent some of the most exciting updates the Grange has undergone.
“There was an antiquated handicap ramp, but it needed to be rebuilt,” Turner said. “It took up about seven parking spots, so we made a decision to modify the entry and incorporate a lift. This way the building will be accessible to everyone, and we are preserving space for parking.”
The Town of Milton, and volunteers working on the hall, fixed the masonry that was in bad shape and repainted around the entire building. Most of the electrical work was upgraded as well. There will be energy-efficient lighting installed in the building, as well as a brand new kitchen.
“We renovated the two existing bathrooms, and we added a new bathroom in the lower level of the building,” Turner said.
In total, the budget for Grange Hall renovations was allocated to be about $170,000 total. The town has had to make a few adjustments to the budget as the project progresses, as the new accessibility lift and installation of it was about $35,000.
“The lift is important to this project, because it is a necessary accommodation,” Turner said. “We want our community members to feel included and have easy accessibility in the projects our town is doing, like the Grange Hall renovations.”
The grand reopening will take place at the newly renovated Grange Hall from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on June 3 at 135 River Street.
This June 3 date also marks when community members will be able to reserve the space again for meetings, private parties and other events. Refreshments will be offered at the grand reopening celebration.
The Town of Milton bought the Grange in 2022 using $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The goal was to secure the space as a home for recreation department activities and events.
“A lot of the work that has been done has been possible with the help of volunteers in our community. Without our volunteers, we would not have been able to make this much progress,” Turner said.
Volunteers are invited to join the town at the next Grange Hall clean up day on April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Community members are encouraged to utilize their skills and contribute to the project. For more information on events happening at the Grange Hall, you can find it on the Town of Milton's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.