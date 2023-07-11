July 12 Updates
2:35 p.m. - The Town of Milton released a statement this afternoon that the town is currently working to clear roads and repair infrastructure that may have been damaged. This will be an ongoing effort over the next several days.
As a result of the flooding, the Town sustained damage to infrastructure on U.S. Route 7 and on West Milton Road. This resulted in several road closures, some of which are still in effect.
U.S. Route 7 at Cherry Street was closed yesterday afternoon for flooding. The dam was closed overnight by VTrans until review by an engineer to ensure it did not sustain any damage. Part of West Milton Road was closed yesterday afternoon.
As of 12:00 p.m. on July 12, there are no closures on U.S. Route 7 in Milton.
West Milton Road from Roy Court to Jackson Lane remains closed for flooding and repairs. The Bear Trap Bridge between West Milton Road and Bear Trap Road will remain closed until it is assessed by a structural engineer to ensure it was not damaged by debris.
There is no contamination to Town water as a result of the flooding, and there is no boil water notice issued by the Town at this time. If you are experiencing an issue with your Town water, please see the alert labeled Water Line Flushing: Arrowhead Bridge on miltonvt.gov, posted July 12 at 10:14 a.m.
The Town has received no reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the storm and subsequent flooding.
Follow miltonvt.gov/AlertCenter for continued updates, including road closures, water concerns and other potential notifications.
Milton on the Move, a community-sponsored initiative, also announced this afternoon they will be cancelling their meet and greet event at the Painted Lady Cafe.
10 a.m. - The Milton Police Department announced more road closures on the morning of July 12 due to the ongoing flooding in Vermont.
There is no estimated time for the roadways to reopen. Green Mountain Power and the Milton Town Highway Department are actively monitoring the road conditions.
Huddys bagel shop in Milton also announced it will be closed until further notice due to flooding.
Circus Smirkus announced it will be postponing tour dates in Milton due to the state of emergency in Vermont
"For the safety of our staff, performers and audience members, we are altering our show schedule in Milton," Circus Smirkus released in a statement.
If residents had tickets for Wednesday, their tickets will be automatically transferred to Friday at the same time as their original ticket.
If the new date and time does not work Circus Smirkus will transfer the tickets to Saturday at 1:00 p.m., or issue a refund.
July 11 Updates
8:30 p.m. - Milton will be experiencing high water levels in the Lamoille River tonight, with peak levels expected at approximately 11 p.m.
The Town of Milton department of public safety said it is expected that water levels will rise two or more feet from its current level.
Residents who live on Richie Lane, Rainbow Place and low lying areas on or near West Milton Road are encouraged to evacuate.
“This flooding will be higher than the town has experienced in recent history and residences that were not affected by past flooding events may be affected now,” the Town of Milton released in a statement this evening.
U.S. Route 7 between Main Street and Richie Avenue remains closed. West Milton Road between the Bear Trap Bridge and Valley View Drive has also been closed.
These roads will likely remain closed into tomorrow morning, July 12.
3:50 p.m. - Due to road safety concerns, the Milton Recreation Department has announced Music in the Park and the Milton Farmers Market will be canceled tonight.
2:50 p.m. - U.S. Route 7 in Milton is now closed between Main Street and Ritchie Avenue due to flooding with high severity.
-----
Unprecedented amounts of precipitation have forced Vermont into a state of emergency, making national headlines as historic and catastrophic flooding occurs across the state.
Some Milton residents along the Lamoille River have been encouraged to evacuate their homes, and the results of flood damage have affected areas of the town.
At 1:18 p.m. today, the Town of Milton announced Cherry Street to School Street will be closed until further notice due to flooding hazards located on Route 7 and River Street.
River Street Park, located at 39 River Street, is currently flooded and debris can be spotted floating around the park. Homes across the park are now at risk of flooding.
Local resident Echo Sierra posted to a community Facebook group a video of the Green Mountain Power station in Milton, where the buoys along the dam can be seen getting pulled into it.
“The cable above the dam got caught and pulled all the power lines in sight along with it. We just watched 2 telephone poles get shaken,” Sierra said.
Milton public safety director Michaela Foody said that she has not received any reports from Green Mountain Power that there are any technical issues with the Peterson or Clark Falls Dams.
"I do know that there is natural debris coming down the river and that the gates on the Peterson Dam have been adjusted throughout the day to change the water flow, all of which creates noise," she said.
As the water levels of the Lamoille River continue to rise, the Town of Milton is anticipating road closures in low lying areas along the Lamoille River.
"Milton Police, Fire, Highway Department, and VTrans are assisting with monitoring water levels and transportation infrastructure through town," Foody said. "We are in constant contact with the Green Mountain Power Dam engineer for updates on water levels and flow."
Milton has not yet experienced the peak of its flooding event. The current concern is for the volume of water coming down the Lamoille River.
"Please know that this incident is ongoing and information is constantly changing," Foody said.
Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration provided updates Tuesday morning on the storm, flooding and the state’s response efforts.
Scott stressed the priority today is still on saving lives, as rescue teams on the ground and in the air continue to circulate in the most devastated areas.
Areas of Vermont are seeing flood levels higher than those caused by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Gov. Scott declared a state of emergency on July 9, which is still in effect.
“We are not out of the woods,” he said. “This is nowhere near over and at this phase our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into recovery.”
On Monday night, President Joe Biden approved Scott’s request for a disaster declaration for the State of Vermont, making federal emergency assistance available.
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency in all 14 of Vermont’s counties.
Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of public safety, said the Montpelier/Barre and Ludlow/Londonderry/Andover areas have been hit the hardest, with floodwaters filling roadways and downtowns.
The rain started over the weekend and never stopped, with 2-7 inches of rain falling to the ground; two months worth of rain hitting Vermont in just two days. The National Weather Service is anticipating widespread area and river flooding to continue into Tuesday evening.
A flood watch has been issued in Milton until 8 p.m. tonight.
Though the National Weather Service has ended its Flood Watch for most of Vermont, more rain is forecast for the region Thursday into Friday.
As of 1 p.m. today, 78 roads have been closed throughout the state due to high water levels. The Vermont State Police are advising residents that additional road closures are possible as rivers and streams continue to rise after the rainfall.
Morrison urged Vermonters to avoid impacted areas by not traveling unless absolutely necessary and following all detours and signage.
“Vermonters should monitor weather reports closely and be mindful of water levels on rivers and streams,” the Vermont Department of Safety released in a statement. “Get to high ground if floodwaters approach. Never drive or walk through floodwaters, unseen currents or washouts can sweep you and your car away.”
Vermonters who would like to volunteer with recovery efforts when the time is right, can fill out a form at vermont.gov/vounteer.
*This is a developing story*
