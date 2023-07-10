Milton residents in low-lying properties abutting the Lamoille River are encouraged to not stay at those residences tonight, July 10, due to rising water levels.
Areas of concern include the low-lying areas of Ritchie Ave, Rainbow Place and West Milton Road, as well as the Sandbar area on U.S. Route 2.
In a Facebook post, the Town of Milton urged residents whose neighborhoods are not listed, but whose properties or roadways along the Lamoille River have a history of flooding during high water levels, to consider evacuating as well.
At 4:19 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service forecast the Lamoille River along Georgia Mountain Road to rise from its typical 4 feet to 14 feet. As of 7:30 p.m. it had risen to 8.53 feet.
A Flood Watch is issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Though rainfall rates have decreased in recent hours, river levels continue to respond to the rainfall the 2-5 inches that have fallen in the last 24 to 36 hours.
Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
In Vermont, the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad Rivers expected to crest at major flood stage later tonight or on Tuesday before gradually receding, according the the NWS.
Remember, do not attempt to drive through flood waters.
If you need assistance, please call 911.
