The circus is coming to Milton as part of the 2023 Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour!
Milton residents can catch the high-flying show this week, July 11, 12 and 13.
Circus Smirkus was created in 1987 as a nonprofit arts and education organization based in Greensboro, Vermont. Its mission is to promote the skills, culture and traditions of the traveling circus and to inspire youth to engage in life-changing adventures in the circus arts.
A Midsummer Night’s Circus is the theme for the 2023 tour. Circus Smirkus describes it as “an exquisite acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy that will leave you awe-inspired and utterly enchanted.”
The troupe consists of a cast of 30 youth between the ages of 11 and 18, who will perform various forms of physical theater, dance and contortions.
The 30 performers are from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Canada.
Circus Smirkus will perform five shows this summer at Bombardier Park in Milton.
Tickets can be purchased on the Circus Smirkus website.
Prices will be $35 for those age 13 and older and $20 for children ages 2-12 years-old. Children under the age of two will be admitted into the show for free, as long as they remain on a guardian’s lap. All sales are final and will have a 6% Vermont sales tax added at checkout.
Ticket revenue from these events will go back into developing circus programming for the Big Top Tour, Smirkus Camp and school residency programs.
“We all dream of running away to the circus,” the Circus Smirkus website states. “Whether you choose to join us as a performer, a spectator or a presenter, there’s room for you under the Circus Smirkus Big Top!”
