Locals and visitors alike are invited to come out to the Arrowhead Lodge in Milton to join in a traditional Oktoberfest-inspired festival full of food, drinks, music and more.
The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 15 and will continue until 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Opening in 2020, the Arrowhead Lodge, located at 2 River Street, quickly became a popular taproom for Milton residents who frequent the space to attend monthly book club discussions and other unique events at the lodge. The Oktoberfest festival is its biggest event of the year.
For the weekend, Arrowhead Lodge will have five Vermont Oktoberfest brews available on draft. There will also be a pretzel vendor and a performance from polka band, Inseldudler.
Multiple competitions are also expected to take place at the fall festival.
Arrowhead Lodge co-owners Lauren Palmieri Mark and Nick Mark are encouraging attendees to don their finest lederhosen on Friday night and to come back the next day to prove their strength in a stein holding competition.
Commemorative beer steins will be available for purchase at the event while supplies last.
For more information and updates on this event, individuals can check out the Arrowhead Lodge website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.