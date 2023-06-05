MILTON — When the Arrowhead Lodge taproom opens, Milton residents thirsty for a cold drink usually come flooding in, filling the space instantly. The taproom on May 24, was no different, except the noticeable group of over 10 women chattering excitedly about the book they had just read.
Nestled in the corner of the taproom on a Wednesday night, the group of women met for their May book club meeting. Their excitement was palpable because author, Catherine Drake, had joined them for a discussion of her book.
“The Treehouse on Dog River Road'' is a contemporary romance about new beginnings, and it was the May pick for the Arrowhead Lodge monthly book club.
Taking place in Waterbury, Vermont, the fictional story follows Hannah; a woman who made the decision to leave a life path that didn’t feel right for her anymore and her choice to embark on a new journey.
“The Treehouse on Dog River Road” currently has a 4.9/5 star rating on Audible, and it was clear that the book club enjoyed reading it as they asked Drake questions.
Originally from Florida, Drake moved to Stowe 12 years ago and has fully embraced the “Vermonter” lifestyle, frequently spending her time writing and spending time with her family outdoors.
This is Drake's first published novel. Before she started writing full-time, she worked in the land conservation field developing public outdoor recreation areas and preserving forest and farmlands for future generations.
“Writing this first book was a learning experience,” Drake said. “I started writing it in 2017, finished it probably about a year later but couldn’t get it published until 2022.”
She is currently working on her second book, which is expected to be quite different from her first, with a focus on politics.
When asked by a club member which part of her book Drake enjoyed writing the most, she responded that the hurricane scene is her favorite.
“So much research went into that scene, because it [Hurricane Irene] was a real natural disaster that happened here in Vermont,” Drake said. “Many people, including myself, remember the damage and impact it had in our communities.”
After taking questions, and talking through the book's topics such as career satisfaction, relationships and community, Drake then posed a question for the group.
“So here’s what I want to know,” Drake said. “Did you enjoy the ending?”
The group responded with firm nods of “yes,” and comments of approval.
It is not often that a book club gets the opportunity to ask an author all of their unanswered questions, an opportunity that left many members satisfied by the end of the group discussion.
“It was my first time coming to the book club, but I am looking forward to joining more meetings after this experience,” local realtor Jordan LaFond remarked.
Drake is open to joining other discussions surrounding her book and can be contacted through her website.
“I wrote a book that is about a wonderful community in Vermont,” Drake said. “And to be able to be here tonight in a Milton tavern that has an active monthly book club, really showed me their community… It was great to see.”
Co-owner of the lodge, Lauren Palmieri Mark said the monthly book club is accepting new members and anyone can join. To join, you can follow their event page and attend monthly meetings.
This month, the book club is meeting at 6:30 p.m., June 28 at the Arrowhead Lodge located at 2 River Street. The June book is “Are you there God, it’s me Margaret?” by Judy Blume.
