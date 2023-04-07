National Beer Day’s origins go as far back as 1919, when Congress passed the 18th amendment, prohibiting the production of alcoholic beverages in the United States. April 7 was the day beer was legally allowed to be manufactured and sold again after years of prohibition.
Celebrating this holiday, I sat down with the co-owner of the Arrowhead Lodge, a local taproom favored by Milton residents.
Lauren Palmieri Mark and her partner Nick Mark opened the Arrowhead Lodge in 2020, just five weeks before the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, their business could only survive with community support, and the town of Milton gave them that.
Why did you decide to open Arrowhead Lodge? How did you choose the name?
“We had just moved here from South Florida in 2020. I was initially drawn in by Burlington, but was over the city thing. So we did a 30-mile radius search around Burlington, and we found Milton. We needed a change of pace, so we ended up here,” Lauren Palmieri Mark said.
Originally, both Lauren and Nick were living across the street from what is known now as Arrowhead Lodge. Becoming friends with the previous owners of the building, the two offered to spruce up the once condemned location and purchase the building as their own.
“Arrowhead Mountain and Lake are right here, and we wanted to name our spot after that. If you look at the mountain, when it reflects off the water it makes a full arrowhead. You can see the mountain from our outside patio,” Palmieri Mark said. “We also wanted the name to reflect our space as being somewhere cozy and welcoming.”
How would you describe the atmosphere of Arrowhead Lodge?
“It’s homey. People have come in and said that it feels like the sitcom ‘Cheers,’ because it is my husband and I behind the bar. We do have only one employee, Emma, who has been with us for almost two years now; it’s always us here,” Palmieri Mark said. “It feels like a family here… It is a family here.”
Inside, it feels as if you’ve stepped into an Irish pub. Old fashioned exposed stone and windows line the walls; and natural light fills the room. The building has an outdoor patio where people can sit and enjoy food and drinks. While sitting outside, you’ll notice a dam and mountains lay directly in view.
“We know 75% of the peoples’ names that come in. The 25% we don't know, we will soon!” she said.
Shelves of mugs fill one of the taproom walls, and when asked, Palmieri Mark shared Arrowhead Lodge does have a mug club membership.
“This is our second year having the mug club. Members get to decorate their own mug and get 15% off of food and 15% off any of our merchandise. We do host private events for the members quarterly,” she said. “We started with 50 members and then this past year, we upped it to 100; because the waitlist was so high, it was incredible. Our community here is amazing. They want to make sure that we stay here. So they've been very supportive.”
There is a waiting list that is kept behind the bar, and anyone interested in joining the club must come up to the bar and explain they would like to be put on the list.
What makes Arrowhead unique?
“We are one of the only places in Milton that offers an environment like this,” Palmieri Mark said. “There aren’t a lot of options for a space where people can just come eat, drink and relax in this taproom atmosphere.”
Five tap beers on the menu are consistent, and three are frequently rotated out.
“I choose our beverages, and most of those decisions are based on what the customer feedback is. If our regulars become tired of a tap, that’s when I choose to switch it out,” Palmieri Mark explained. “I like them to have a variety of prices, tastes and come from all over Vermont. We stay local because I like to support the little guys like us.”
A fun beer fact she shared is that Zero Gravity Brewing has allowed Arrowhead to rename their “McLighty’s” on tap to “Lodge Light.” Her husband also owns Arrowhead Cider Works and will soon be featuring a cider called “Cloud Cap” on the tap list.
Arrowhead also offers a frequently changing food menu. The meat and cheese is sourced locally from places such as Cabot Creamery and Vermont Salami Company. Most of the menu items change seasonally.
“We were not planning on doing much food at first. But, in the state of Vermont you legally have to serve food in order to serve a full pour of an alcoholic beverage. So we were just going to do grilled cheese to supplement that requirement,” Palmieri Mark said. “And then when the pandemic hit almost immediately after opening we had to come up with a solution so we could stay open. So we started serving food and filling growlers out of our back window. Community members loved it, and just kept coming back. So, our menu grew from there.”
There are non-alcoholic items on the menu, so those looking to celebrate National Beer Day without alcohol at Arrowhead Lodge will have plenty of options. NA beverage options include seltzers, kombuchas and NA beers.
Can people reserve the space for personal events?
“People can reserve the lodge for their own events. We've done baby showers and birthdays. We just had a bridal shower here last week,” Palmieri Mark said.
Arrowhead Lodge does not do events on days they are open. Events are typically held on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, when the taproom is closed.
“We used to do events during our open days, but I didn't like having to turn our regulars away,” Palmieri Mark said. “That hurt my feelings when I’d see people walk up to our doors and they couldn’t come in.”
If community members are interested in hosting an event at the Arrowhead Lodge, they can reach out to the owners through email at arrowheadlodge802@gmail.com. The lodge does also have a Facebook and Instagram page they can be contacted at.
Does Arrowhead Lodge give back to the community?
“Yes, we do!” Palmieri Mark said. “We do a lot of sponsorships and community events. We have a Little League team called the Arrowhead Lodgers. We have hosted fundraisers, where a dollar from each drink will be donated to an organization. Last year we did the walk for Alzheimers.”
Arrowhead Lodge does live music every Friday night during the warmer months and also hosts a monthly book club. On the first Friday of each month they also open their doors early for teachers.
“Whatever our community needs, they just have to come in and ask; and we can usually make it happen.”
Is there anything you would like to say to the community?
“Oh goodness, just a big ol’ thanks. We would not be here without all of the support. Thank you for coming, and for keeping us going,” Palmieri Mark said.
She is looking forward to growing enough where it would make sense for them to be open more days of the week. Arrowhead is currently open 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; Friday and Saturday they’re open until 10 p.m.
The taproom is located at 2 River Street, Milton.
For those interested in celebrating National Beer Day at Arrowhead Lodge, Palmieri Mark said: “The drinks will be here! We look forward to seeing the community come out and celebrate with us.”
