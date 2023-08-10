The Milton Artists’ Guild is known for bringing joy and creativity to Milton with its featured art exhibitions and creative workshops. Now, the local non-profit needs help to ensure its mission can continue into the future.
The MAG currently is hosting a match donations challenge with an anonymous donor who is offering a $15,000 donation, but only if the non-profit can match those funds.
“To get an anonymous donor who is willing to not only just to give us money themselves, but to try and help engage other donors to give, well…that's a really big deal for us,” MAG executive director Corrina Thurston said.
So far, $3,095 raised of the $15,000 goal.
“We rely on donations for all of our programming,” Thurston said. “All of the instructor time, the overhead, the supplies and the planning is all able to be done through donations.”
In its 6,000 square-foot gallery space, MAG showcases the work of over 150 artist members and offers a variety of classes and workshops for people of all skill levels.
Thurston said the donor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is someone who has donated to the MAG in the past and has been supportive of the local non-profit for years.
“I think their motivation is, even though they've moved away, they see us and they see what we're doing and they want us to continue to thrive. They know how hard COVID has been for us so they really just wanted to be able to try to show support in a way that would help to engage everything that we're doing,” she said.
If the $15,000 goal is met by Sept. 30, the anonymous donor will contribute another $5,000 to the MAG.
“The Guild is really just trying to get into a place where we can continue to be this creative hub in the community, where not only can people come, buy gifts and view artwork but they can also learn from us and be immersed in an eclectic variety of visual arts,” Thurston said.
Donating today to the MAG will have double the impact. Donations can be made in-person, on its donation website or by mail.
The Milton Artists’ Guild Art Center and Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 199 US-7.
