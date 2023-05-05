MILTON – The Milton Artist Guild (MAG) has come a long way since its formation in 1988, and the gallery's commitment to promoting local artists and inclusivity remains steadfast.
This Saturday, community members are invited to attend the six-year anniversary of the guild’s physical location, and revel in the art and creativity that is at the heart of MAG’s mission.
The celebratory event will take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6 at 199 US-7 in Milton.
Executive director of the Milton Artist Guild, Corrina Thurston shared that attending the celebration is an opportunity to recognize the impact the non-profit has had on the community and to support it in its continued growth.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it really put the MAG in a tricky position,” Thurston said. “So being able to do events like this again is really exciting. We want more people to walk through our doors, enjoy being here and want to continue to support us.”
When you walk into the doors of the Milton Artist Guild, it takes time to soak in all of your surroundings. Over 165 members of the MAG have their artwork displayed in the gallery, and customers are immediately welcomed by the eclectic environment.
Artwork fills the 6,000 square-foot gallery. There are pieces of handmade jewelry, paintings, ceramics, professional photographs and more for customers to browse through. There is truly something for everyone.
“We really try to promote inclusivity, diversity and accessibility for all here,” Thurston said. “When we think of art, we think of everything. Art is not just visual art, it's music, writing, speaking…here, we want to promote anything creative that people are making or doing.”
Artists who feature their work at the guild are invited to label themselves, on their own. The guild offers labels such as LGBTQ+, BIPOC, cancer survivor, and more to display next to the artist names.
“Sometimes having those labels next to an artist's name can create a connection between a community member and an artist who may identify similarly to one another,” Thurston said. “It really helps people recognize that there really is art being displayed by artists from all different backgrounds.”
To promote creativity in younger community members, the guild hosts a free social Sunday program every week for people to attend, there are no age restrictions. Program leaders encourage the young artists to think outside of the box and to create different pieces of art using their skills.
In the workshop space, located in the back of the gallery, MAG also hosts community events such as paint and sips with Linda Oakes Carvahlo, weekly crafts for people with dementia and professional development classes.
“One of the biggest things we are doing this year is trying to collaborate with other organizations as much as we can,” Thurston said. “When certain economic and development things happen in the town, we really try to make sure that the creative processes and involvement are kept in the conversation.”
The guild officially became a non-profit organization in 2011.
“In 2017, the MAG partnered with developer Ernie Pomerleau, to acquire the actual gallery space,” Thurston said.
As the MAG gears up to celebrate its six-year anniversary, it is asking community members to consider volunteering with the MAG or to just come into the gallery more.
“We are still recovering from the pandemic financially, but things are getting better for us. Volunteers and buyers of our art are super appreciated because they help us maintain this huge space. It is also just nice to see community members getting involved with our non-profit,” Thurston said.
To volunteer with the Milton Artist Guild, you can contact them over email at info@miltonartistguild.org
To celebrate the six year anniversary there will be treats, raffles and more in the gallery space. Saturday should be a great day for community members to celebrate the town of Milton and appreciate art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.