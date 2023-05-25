Community members gathered at the Milton Artists’ Guild on Wednesday night to listen to author and poet Rajnii Eddins share excerpts from his texts, “Their Names Are Mine” and “In the Coded Language of this Mortal Tongue."
Combining spoken word poetry with songs, Eddins engaged with the 12-person audience, asking them to rub their hands together and send him some love before each poem.
Originally from Seattle, Washington, now based in Burlington, Eddins has been sharing his work with Vermont youth and community since 2010. Eddins has been writing poetry since he was 11 and was the youngest member of the African American Writers Alliance.
“Rajnii’s (Eddins) diverse talents and passions allow him to offer a wide variety of powerful experiences that foster connection, learning and mutual growth,” his website states.
Doors opened to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the May 24 event and light refreshments were served to the audience. “The Value of Our Voices” was a free event at the MAG, and people of all ages were invited to attend.
Eddins shared poems such as, “Blackness” and “Never Cease to be Amazed,” with audience members and spoke about how his experiences as a Black man have influenced his writing. He talked about self-love, racism and the importance of Black history month.
“‘Blackness’ is a poem inspired by an experience I had working in an elementary school. There was a little Black girl who had thought she was ugly…,” Eddins shared. “It made me feel sad, so I wrote this poem to remind ourselves to love who we are.”
Ending his reading with his call-and-response poem “Sun-Kissed People," Eddins shared that it was a favorite of his that he’s written.
“Sun-kissed children, you are it. Don’t let nobody tell you shhhh,” Eddins recited, putting a finger over his mouth with a smile.
Eddins followed up with an open community dialog. Community members were invited to ask questions, and listen to his advice for writers.
“If you are an inspiring poet, just start writing everything. Write what you are feeling and what you are experiencing...write it all. You should also be reading poetry and gaining inspiration from other poets,” Eddins said.
Frequently offering readings, writing workshops and more, Eddins is open to connecting and planning engagement opportunities. He can be booked for events by filling out a form on his website.
The Milton Artists’ Guild will be hosting another free community event this weekend, during which artists will be doing demonstrations of their various crafts.
For more information on MAG community events, you can follow the non-profits Facebook page.
