Artist and St. Albans resident Liz Reardon has made her mark on the Milton Artists’ Guild, first as a member, then as vice president and now as its new board president.
Using her background as a healthcare professional and experience with local and federal arts grants, Reardon is aiming to take the Milton Artists’ Guild to new heights.
The Milton Artists’ Guild is a 501c3 non-profit organization, located at 199 U.S. Route 7, committed to promoting local artists and inclusivity in Vermont.
As president of the board of directors, Reardon will play a key role in developing and carrying out the overall strategic planning for the non-profit. This means she will be responsible for leading the board, overseeing fundraising efforts and will work to provide a vision for the organization's future.
Reardon was a studio art major at Brown University and took some courses at Rhode Island School of Design. In her freshman year, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, a diagnosis that would influence her to take some time off from school.
Reardon enrolled again years later and switched her career path to healthcare.
“I’ve worked in healthcare most of my life, but a few years into my career I really started to think ‘I need to get back to my first love, which is making art, and incorporate it into what I’ve learned from my professional history,” Reardon said.
Just before Reardon moved to St.Albans in 2011, she lived in Montpelier for about 15 years and had gotten involved with the Center for Arts and Learning. There, Reardon was the president of the board of a large gallery.
“Working there, I saw history, multi-generational learning, accessibility and all that good stuff,” she said. “The MAG is aiming towards the same goals, but it’s also very much a place [for artists] to grow. For example, I was really uncomfortable to show my stuff to other people at first, but it was just immediately accepted by the MAG.”
When Reardon’s husband passed away five years ago, Reardon found herself using art to grieve. When she wandered into the Milton Artists’ Guild one afternoon, she found her community.
“It was a few months after he had passed, and I had started to come in and talk to people here. They were just so wonderful, and invited me to join as a member,” she said.
The guild currently has over 165 members displaying their artwork in the gallery. Artwork fills the 6,000 square-foot gallery, where there are pieces of handmade jewelry, paintings, ceramics, professional photographs and more for customers to browse through.
“I said ‘well, I haven't made art in a really long time,’ but they told me to start bringing stuff in and I gradually became more and more involved,” she said.
Reardon makes homemade jewelry that is displayed in the MAG gallery. She uses items from nature all around the world to make the molds for her pieces.
In January of this year, Reardon met Corrina Thurston, who is the new Executive Director of the Guild.
Thurston and her started talking about grants, Reardons experience working with them in the healthcare field and her experience working with different galleries. Eventually, Thurston just asked Reardon straight out if she wanted to be on the board.
“I knew I wanted to get connected with the community more, and this was the perfect way. So there was an opening for a Vice President position on the board, and I was asked to take over that role because of the experiences I had,” Reardon said.
Reardon joined the MAG board of directors in January and became the Vice President in March. When the previous president of the board Lisa Rees resigned, Reardon took over the role of President.
The former president resigned due to the use of the non-profits PO box in a politically aimed letter she sent out to community members that promoted the Milton Town School District’s proposed equity policy and candidates who supported it.
This letter would influence the selectboards decision to allocate funds to the non-profit organization.
In response to their decision to not allocate funds to the Guild this year, Reardon said she is hopeful next year the Guild can secure the funding.
“The frustration is that the policies and protocols the board is asking for, are already in place. The situations that affected the selectboards decision to fund us occurred without the knowledge or agreement of the board,” she said. “We have expectations that if you are representing yourself as a member of the board or part of the organization, then you are doing that.”
The MAG supports inclusion, and Reardon wants the community to know that the building is a safe space where all are welcome regardless of race, sexual orientation, class or gender identity. The non-profit has been heavily involved with the annual Inclusion Festival and often organizes free accessible art classes for the community.
“Sometimes we assume you have to be a certain type of person with a certain background and a certain track record to be an artist. Everybody who walks in here that says they're an artist, is an artist and we will respect them,” Reardon said.
You don't have to be a Michelangelo or Da Vinci to get approval to showcase your art at the Guild, Reardon said as long as the artist is doing original work and isn't breaking copyright laws, they’ll take the artist where they are.
“We get together, we talk and we learn from each other. That's the wonderful thing here, we’ve got criteria of course, but you don't have to be an exhibited artist to be a member or show your work with us,” Reardon said.
The MAG is hosting its third annual Art and Stroll event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at its location. All are welcome to attend. For more information visit MAG’s website.
In Reardons free time she enjoys spending time with her two golden retrievers, traveling and hiking for items that inspire her art.
“I encourage anyone who wants to join the MAG to come in! We will be happy to see you and look forward to working with the community more and more every day,” Reardon said. “Everybody’s welcome here."
