For the first time in about five years, the Milton selectboard voted not to allocate funds to the Milton Artists’ Guild.
Board members cited two reasons for the decision during an Aug. 21 meeting, despite Corrina Thurston, director of the MAG, asking the board for its annual $2,500 allocation to the local non-profit.
Over 20 community members attended the meeting, some decked out in Milton Artists’ Guild T-shirts and hats to show their support.
Before a discussion on the decision, selectboard chair Darren Adams informed other members of the board and those in attendance that he would not be voting in favor of giving money to the guild.
“Due to two separate incidents over the last year, I believe that the artists’ guild needs a year-long break from Town funding,” Adams said. “It would be reasonable for them (the MAG) to provide proof of policy changes, before applying next year, and safeguards are in place to ensure this is true.”
After Adams made his statement, eight people in attendance stood up to make comments in support of the guild.
“The guild has offered the community something that we never had here before. People appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and I think it does a great deal for the character of the community. I think it forms relationships that transcend our differences,” Mary Ann Duffy Godin said.
MAG board members, staff, patrons and customers spoke directly to the board, asking specifically what two instances were influencing its decision.
Milton Town Manager Don Turner provided clarification to the public on the two instances.
He said the first instance could have had an effect on Town funds if the board had not caught the mistake.
“As part of the inclusion festival planning, Milton on the Move had decided as a group that they wanted to extend the inclusion festival to have more than just one day of inclusion,” Thurston said. “So, they hired a poet to come into town and they had funding from a donation from Vermont Federal Credit Union to use for the festival to hire this poet.”
Thurston said the poet reached out to her and asked if they could use the guild as space for the event.
“Of course, we said yes. We're super into inclusion and equity. We loved the fact that we could have more creativity here and be a place to have open challenging conversations,” she said.
But, due to the performance not taking place at the May 6 Inclusion Festival, the selectboard said it should not have received a bill for it. When the town received an invoice from the poet for a performance at the guild, not the festival, a resolution was needed.
Turner and Thurston were able to communicate with one another and take immediate action, resolving the bill with no effect on Town finances.
Vermont Federal Credit Union was refunded its donation due to the poet not performing at the town-sponsored event. The credit union then used its refund to donate directly to the guild to cover the costs of the poet's performance.
“The MAG didn't plan the event; it was asked to be done here because we're a community hub,” Thurston said.
Community members who spoke out in support of the MAG said the non-profit should not be punished for a case of miscommunication.
“I do not understand the connection of why you feel that you should withhold the allocation to the artists guild. We had nothing to do with that; we just gave a space for the poet to perform,” Duffy Godin said.
“Everybody acknowledged there were problems. The guild has made some fixes. The question is, rather than waiting a year to make sure that they've established proper business controls, isn’t there something that you can do as a partnership?” another community member asked.
Adams said the decision is not a punishment, but by voting no to this year's allocation indicates the board's desire for MAG to really dive into its policies and procedures.
“I have no doubt they will make necessary internal changes, changes that will not only provide reassurances to the use of taxpayer funds, but will also protect the MAG, as they are a 501c3 and have strict standards to maintain that status,” he said.
Selectboard clerk Brenda Steady said this incident isn’t what influenced her decision, but the second incident relating to inclusivity in the guild, did.
“The guild promotes the inclusiveness of all community members, but now some community members feel they are not part of that,” Steady said.
This is because of a political statement Lisa Rees, former president of the Milton Artist Guild, wrote and sent out to the public during the school board election this past March.
The letter was written as a personal statement, supporting the Milton Town School District’s proposed equity policy and those candidates who supported it.
“The former president had a knee jerk reaction of not wanting to necessarily put her home address out because she was nervous about blowback,” Thurston said. “So she didn’t use our name, but did list our PO box.”
Thurston said the former president immediately recognized her mistake, speaking publicly at a selectboard meeting to say so. She offered her resignation as president of the guild, which the MAG board of directors accepted.
“Our policies are not political, we're not a political organization and that will not be tolerated,” Liz Reardon, MAG’s new board president said. “So going forward, you need to feel confident that this organization is here for the community, especially for people who don't get access to arts as they should.”
After listening to community members speak out in favor of the guild, the selectboard made its decision. No community members stood up and said the guild should not be funded at the Monday night meeting.
Selectboard members Daren Adams, Chris Taylor, Leland Morgan and Brenda Steady in a majority decision, voted to not allocate $2,500 in funds to the guild for the 2024 fiscal year. Vice chair of the board Michael Morgan was not present for the vote.
“My no vote regarding the financial allocation was based solely on my desire to be a mindful steward of the taxpayer’s dollar,” Taylor said. “The decision to withhold the allocation of funds was very difficult for me. I am a big proponent of the guild and my family and I have shopped there and attended their events on many occasions.”
Steady and Morgan did not respond to a request for comment.
“The MAG is an important and valuable institution in Milton, which I have been a big supporter of since the beginning…I have no doubt the MAG will not repeat the mistakes made,” Adams said.
Individuals argued that the selectboard’s decision will ultimately have a financial blow on the guild.
“To skip $2,500 for this year, well, that's a lot of money to us,” staff member of the MAG Judy Hayes said. “We fight for every grant that we get, just to keep our heads above water to offer all our different classes. One of our board members made mistakes, but that's not us. It shouldn't reflect on all the good that we're doing for the community and now we're going to be scrambling for finances. I take this really hard Darren [Adams] when you say I want to skip a year, because you might as well turn the lights out on us.”
$2,500 is enough funds to cover 50 free classes the MAG offers to community members.
“We are currently offering free classes to those struggling with dementia,” Thurston said. “So one of the reasons why we are so disappointed with the selectboard’s decision is because we use this funding to support programs like this.”
Despite the selectboard’s decision, Thurston said the guild will still be working with the Town on projects and collaborative efforts. Currently the MAG is applying for a joint grant with the Town for a public mural.
“Even though the selectboard decided not to fund us this year, all of them very clearly stated, they believe in what we are doing and really support what we’re doing,” she said. “Although, it would have shown it better if there had been money attached to that, but it was very clear that it was a challenging decision for them.”
The guild is still seeking donations from the community for its match donations challenge, a fundraiser Thurston said is more important than ever now.
To make a donation to the guild, individuals can donate by mail, on the fundraising website or in-person.
“I feel that the artists’ guild has played a significant role in helping us move Milton forward,” Turner said. “The Town has and will continue to work in a collaborative manner with the artists guild moving forth despite this issue.”
I noticed that in the article regarding the Milton Artist Guild Allocation decision that I was not available for comment. I checked my telephone messages and did not find one. I am not quite sure how the notification went out for my comment. My concern is the community members will think I purposely didn't comment and I wouldn't do that. It is in the article what I based my decision on in the article. I have to admit it was a very tough decision to make.
