Milton’s Inclusion Week this year will kick off with a festival celebrating diversity and promoting the inclusion of all people. The festival is set to feature multicultural music, dancing, storytelling and other forms of art.
The 2nd Annual Inclusion Festival will take place 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place in Milton.
The festival will bring together diverse cultures and communities from all over Vermont, highlighting minority-owned businesses and social groups representing the Milton community.
Milton on the Move, a community sponsored initiative, is presenting the festival this year. The Town of Milton Recreation Department will co-host the event.
This is an annual event marking the anniversary of the signing of Milton’s Declaration of Inclusion. About a page and a half long, the declaration articulates the town's condemnation of racism and discrimination. The Milton Selectboard signed the Declaration of Inclusion on May 17, 2021.
Last year, hundreds of people attended the first ever Inclusion Festival in Milton, deeming the event as an instant success. Performances were put on by the Jeh Khulu Dance and Drum Theater, Up North Dance Studio and Burlington Taiko. The Milton Artist Guild also showcased two pieces of art from Vermont artist, Misoo.
It has been announced that the Burlington Taiko and Milton Artist Guild will be returning to this year's festival. Food trucks and drink vendors will be available at the family-friendly event as well.
Town Manager Don Turner told the Independent the town’s goal is to have Milton continue to be a welcoming and safe space for all community members and visitors.
“One thing that's common throughout the entire team here is that we're here to serve residents,” Turner said. “We're here to continue to move Milton forward. Events like this also give us an opportunity to show outside visitors what a wonderful welcoming community Milton has.”
Vermont Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring the Inclusion Festival this year. The festival will be free of charge to all who attend.
