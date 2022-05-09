Milton's Inaugural Inclusion Festival was a success this past Saturday with hundreds of community members flocking to Bombardier Park West for the celebration.
The festival marked the beginning of the statewide Inclusion Week, which Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed in 2021.
The festival celebrated diversity in Milton through music, dancing, fashion and visual art.
The festival kicked off at 12 p.m. with a Taiko drumming performance by Burlington Taiko. Then students from Up North dance studio took the stage, showcasing Hip Hop and Modern Contemporary Dance.
At 2:30 p.m. Jeh Khulu Dance and Drum Theater performed an African Drum and Dance Workshop with artists from Guinea, West Africa and the U.S. After that, dancers from Up North capped off the day with more dancing.
Throughout the day attendees could get their face painted, get a massage or try food from a variety of different places including Mexico and Ethiopia.
In addition, the Milton Artist's Guild showcased two beautiful pieces from Vermont artist Misoo, whose paintings as part of her series "The Giant Asian Girls" were on display.
