Benjamin Gilbert joined the Milton Family Community Center staff as the community outreach manager in February 2023.
Gilbert, who grew up in Milton, graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in marketing communications. After graduation, he knew he wanted to go back to his hometown and work in a position that would keep him connected to the community.
“Milton as a community has seen so much growth since I was young. I think the town has transformed so much and is offering more to all of its residents,” Gilbert said. “Being part of that continued growth and giving back to the community that raised me feels really awesome.”
In his role as community outreach manager, Gilbert is involved with the Milton Patch Team and is responsible for building bridges across organizations. Part of his responsibility, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is to bring collaborative approaches to events and initiatives back to the community.
“I think we all are craving collaboration right now, and people are eager to say ‘yes’ to new partnerships, resuming things that may have gone on pause for a couple of years,” Gilbert said. “We have this fresh perspective to revisit things that we feel are important.”
The Patch meetings, which Gilbert now coordinates and plans, started out as an idea in the 1990s to get stakeholders from organizations, schools and businesses together to identify problems in the community, and challenge themselves to figure out the solutions together.
“One of my first tasks was okay, what can we do to reimagine this group a little bit and get people to the table?” Gilbert said. “Bringing in-person meetings back just felt like a really solid place to start.”
Now, the Milton Patch meetings are held in person at a local park every month.
The next meeting is from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at River Street Park, located at 13 River Street. All are welcome to attend.
At the MFCC, Gilbert also is responsible for managing the food shelf, which he said is seeing an increased need as people’s benefits are winding down from the pandemic.
“Just providing people food so they're fed and can continue all of the work that they do out in the community is one of the biggest focuses in my position” Gilbert said.
Right now, the MFCC is reimagining procedures and policies to be more inclusive and welcoming to as many people as possible. One of the initiatives taken was to introduce a multi-cultural foods section to the food shelf.
“We're hoping this is just one way we can make the food shelf feel more welcoming and inclusive to everybody in the community,” Gilbert said. “We'll also never turn anyone away who's in need of food.”
To access the MFCC food shelf, it's preferred that you call the main community center line at (802) 893-1457 and make an appointment. If there’s a barrier to making a phone call or having the time to do so, individuals can stop by the community center and they will be able to leave with food.
The MFCC food shelf is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are here to serve families and hear with an open ear for any suggestions and ideas,” Gilbert said. “If somebody believes we need more teen programs, or the MFCC needs a specific class, they can reach out to me directly.”
Gilbert can be contacted via email at bgilbert@miltonfamilycenter.org.
“If it's something that is going to benefit community members, even if it's a small handful, it's a worthy endeavor,” Gilbert said. “Myself and the MFCC would love to partner with more people and individuals on fun things that they're excited about to bring to the community.”
When Gilbert isn’t working, he said spending time with family is his number one priority. He also enjoys growing his own food in his garden, as well as swimming and hiking with his dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.