Community organization leaders met in-person at the Milton Patch meeting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Years after only speaking with one another through virtual communications, the leaders were eager to share their updates with one another.
The Milton Patch meetings are composed of representatives from various organizations, businesses and entities that serve the Milton community.
Representatives at the May 11 meeting at Bombardier Park West included those involved with the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Recreation Department, Town of Milton and University of Vermont Medical Center.
“The goal of Patch is to spread the word about all of the happenings going on in Milton, boost collaboration across organizations, identify areas of concern in our community and address them,” MFCC community outreach manager Benjamin Gilbert said.
During the May 11 meeting, topics such as the Bombardier Park basketball courts, MFCC food shelf and Milton farmers market were discussed.
Planning and EDI director, Cymone Bedford, shared the Town of Milton is also asking community members to complete the Milton community survey.
Meetings are open to all, so those who are interested in representing their group or organization are encouraged to come to the Patch meetings.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1-2 p.m., June 8 in Bombardier Park East, located at 1 Tennis Court.
