Touch A Truck
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Bombardier Park West
Details: Kids can check out ambulances, dump trucks, fire trucks and more at this free family friendly event. Drivers will be on hand to talk to children and caregivers and answer any questions that they might have about the work they do. Quiet time without horns will take place from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. for those in need of a quieter experience.
Moonlight Body Mind Spirit Expo
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Milton Grange Hall, 135 River Street
Details: Featuring vendors, readers, healers, speakers, workshops, and more, to nurture and uplift the body, mind, and spirit.
Be a Hero-Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11
Where: Our Lady of Grace Church Hall, 784 Main Street, Colchester
Details: Help the red cross replenish it’s blood supply with the Colchester-Milton Rotary Club to help honor 9/11. Homemade bake goods will be available along with prizes from Bibens Ace Hardware and Pioneer Lakeshore Cafe.
3rd Annual Art and Stroll Festival
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Milton Artists Guild
Details: Up 100 artists will be taking part in this festival and there will be food trucks, live music, performers and crafts. The event will be hosted in the field next to the Milton Artists Guild.
National Weather Service Presentation
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road
Details: Robert Haynes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will provide a behind the scenes look at what meterologists do to keep communities safe during inclument weather. Some weather footage from recent flooding will be presented. Registration is not required. The program is suggested for those in grade 8 or higher although younger kids are welcome as well.
