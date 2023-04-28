This letter is from Nicole Menard and her students at Milton Middle School.
We are the Iron Giraffe Challenge Club at Milton Middle School. Our group is made up of 5th-8th grade students, including Michael, Rae, Hana, Reese, Brandon, Elise, Nate, Sean, Danielle, Talen, Leo, and Austin. We were inspired to participate in the Iron Giraffe Challenge after reading the novel "A Long Walk to Water" by Linda Sue Park.
Seventh and eighth graders read this book in social studies class as part of our first unit of the school year. After reading about Salva Dut’s struggles as a Lost Boy of Sudan and his efforts to make positive change in South Sudan, we wanted to help with his nonprofit organization, Water for South Sudan.
We are helping to bring water to South Sudan by donating money to help build wells. This organization is worth donating to because it is helping a good cause. Access to clean water is an issue in South Sudan. Many people get sick or die from drinking dirty water. They also have to walk many miles each day to collect water. Donating to this cause helps many people in need.
The Iron Giraffe Challenge is a fundraising competition where school groups try to raise $1,000 to have their names put into a raffle to win a visit from Salva, author Linda Sue Park, or other members of the Water for South Sudan organization. So far this year, we have held some fundraisers at school. We sold and delivered Snowman Grams in the winter and Candy Grams for Valentine’s Day. We also had a fundraiser where people paid to guess how many jelly beans were in a jar for a chance to win the whole jar. We have also fundraised online by sharing our team fundraising website.
We are excited to share that we have reached our goal of raising $1,000! We want to continue our fundraising efforts to give as much support as we can to Water for South Sudan. The Iron Giraffe Challenge ends on Friday, May 12. If you are so inclined, please consider donating to our team’s fundraiser. We appreciate your support!
http://secure.waterforsouthsudan.org/goto/miltonmiddleschool
For more information about Water for South Sudan, visit their website at https://www.waterforsouthsudan.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.