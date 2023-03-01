Patricia Shangraw, 91, passed away peacefully, Feb. 27, 2023.
Patricia was born on May 3, 1931, in Burlington, Vt.
She married Everett Shangraw Sr. May 2, 1981, at her mother’s home in Milton.
Patricia worked in pharmaceuticals and enjoyed spending days at home with her family.
She is survived by her children, Guy Paradee (Maureen) of Rutland, Debbie Carl (Joseph) of Burlington, Michael Paradee (Martha) of Jeffersonville, Frederick "Scott" Paradee (Anita) of Milton, and Penny Terry (Timothy) of St. Albans; her stepchildren, Marjorie Bowin, Linda Salmon, George Shangraw, and Robert Shangraw; and many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Everett Shangraw Sr.; son, Jeffrey Paradee; stepson Everett Shangraw Jr.; and her siblings.
Services for Patricia will be held privately.
For online condolences, please visit, www.minorfh.com.
