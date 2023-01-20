Kyle Joseph Sawyer passed away peacefully on Jan. 16 at his home in Burlington, VT.
He was born June 21, 1984 in Burlington. To know Kyle was to know a beautiful kind heart and soul inside and out. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew to many. He was raised in Milton, VT, and later resided in Burlington after graduating from Milton High School in 2003.
Some of his favorite things to do were watch movies of all eras and genres with his friends, listening to music from all genres, drawing and writing poetry. Spending time with his family and playing with his nephews who he adored as much as they did him brought him much joy.
There will never be words to describe how much he will be missed. He is survived by his parents Gerald and Joni (Savoy) Sawyer of Milton, his sister Kady Sawyer and her fiancé Kevin Counter of Champlain, NY, nephews Beau and Arlo of Champlain, NY, and many loving aunts uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Ida and Author Savoy, his Granny Delma Sawyer and grandfather Ogle Sawyer, Aunt Di and Uncle Lanny, Aunt Patty, Uncle Roy, and Uncle Danny, all of whom welcomed him and received his big bear hug and love. In lieu of flowers, be kind to someone, anyone, today tomorrow and always.
