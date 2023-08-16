After years of anticipation, the Town of Milton has taken the next step in the construction of a brand-new public works facility.
Shovels in-hand, town officials broke ground on the project during the Aug. 15 selectboard meeting. The new $6.5 million facility will bring public works operations under one roof and closer to other municipal services.
“I would like to thank the selectboard, voters and the staff for all you have done to move this project closer to becoming a reality,” Town Manager Don Turner said during the ceremony.
Voters approved the bond for the new facility in March 2022. $5.5 million will be paid for by the town and $1 million will be paid from Milton’s federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and sale of the old fire station.
The facility will be located on a 6.7-acre parcel of land adjacent to Bombardier Park on Park Place, a location more central than the existing facilities on Ice House and Kienle roads.
Conner Contracting Inc. will manage construction of the building, and Wiemann Lamphere Architects was its architect. The project site was subject to the Act 250 permitting process for land use and development, which was completed on Aug. 9, granting the Town permission to begin work on the project.
A pre-construction meeting with winning bidder Don Weston Excavation will take place on Aug. 22, to begin infrastructure work from Bombardier Road to the site of the public works facility. The goal is to have the foundation for the building completed before winter.
The new public works facility will merge operations into one building, offering several improvements over the existing facilities. The new building will be a single-story, approximately 30,000-square-foot structure with a 14,300-square-foot salt shed.
“Anyone who has been to the current facility on Ice House Road knows we are overdue for a new Public Works Facility in our town,” Selectboard Chair Darren Adams said.
Residents can expect to see progress on this project in the coming months, as Turner said the building will take roughly a year to construct.
The public works department expects to occupy the new facility before the 2024-25 winter operations season.
