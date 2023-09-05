Milton High School announced its placement in the annual U.S. News Best High Schools rankings today, Sept. 5.
For the fifth consecutive year, MHS has secured its position as a leading educational institution, ranked as the seventh high school in Vermont and 2,155th in the nation.
This accomplishment places MHS in the top 40% of high schools across the country.
“The recognition bestowed upon MHS by US News is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the school's staff, teachers, administrators, and students,” the press release states.
This achievement is attributed to various factors, including strong test scores, the number of students participating in Advanced Placement exams, the success rate of students passing these exams, the number of graduates and proficiency in reading and science.
MHS currently holds the 17th position in the state for its graduation rate, solidifying its commitment to academic excellence and student success.
"We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and the recognition it brings to our school community," MHS co-principal MaryJane Stinson said.
MHS continues to foster an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and academic achievement. The school remains committed to its vision of a graduate, someone who is a thinker, problem solver, flexible learner, citizen and advocate.
"This achievement reflects the collaborative efforts of our entire team, from educators to students," co-principal Anne Blake said.
For more information about Milton High School and its achievements, visit the MHS school website or visit U.S. News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.