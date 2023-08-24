There are only two more weeks left of the 2023 Milton Farmers Market and Music in the Park series before its conclusion on Sept. 5.
As fall approaches, the community is urged to take advantage of the remaining dates to enjoy live music and support local businesses.
The Milton Music in the Park series provides fun-filled entertainment options for locals and visitors alike. The performances have ranged from rock and blues to jazz and country, boasting diverse musical genres to satisfy everyone’s taste.
Most recently, on Aug. 22, musician Ryan Sweezey and his band performed.
Sweezey is a Seven Daysies nominee, four-time New England Music Award Nominee and winner of the 2019 Advance Music Singer/Songwriter Contest.
“I released an album recently called ‘Out Searching’,” Sweezey said on Tuesday. “So I am going to play a couple of songs from that tonight.”
Attendees danced along to Sweezey and his band as they performed an array of originals and covers for the crowd, cheering and singing along to the songs they knew.
Music in the Park performances are organized by the Milton Recreation Department and take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays in the pavilion at Bombardier Park West, located at 20 Park Place.
The Milton Farmers Market, which is now organized by the Milton Family Community Center, is presented alongside the Music in the Park series. The farmers market is from 4-8 p.m. in the park.
The MFCC has high hopes for the future of the farmers market and is hoping to utilize it to provide more food security options.
“We would like to have more food-focused vendors next year,” MFCC community outreach manager Benjamin Gilbert said. “Being able to accept more crop cash and EBT payments is a goal of ours.”
The last two dates to attend the Milton Farmers Market and Music in the Park are Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 5.
