Ludacris headlined the Champlain Valley Fair Grandstand in a sold-out show on Sept. 1., bringing his talents as a rapper and performer to the popular Vermont event.
The annual fair in Essex Junction draws in thousands of attendees each year, and even broke its own single-day record with 16,510 in attendance on Aug. 27.
“We really work to make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy here,” CVE marketing director Jeff Bartley said.
Ludacris’s performance was a key feature of this year's fair, selling out almost instantaneously.
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is a well-known rapper, musician and actor, so well-known that his stage name is simply Ludacris. He has been active in the hip-hop world since the late 1990s and has gained a significant fan base over the years. He has branched out into the film industry, appearing in action and comedy roles in several movies such as the Fast and the Furious film franchise.
Doors to the GrandStand opened at 7 p.m. with people flooding in to catch Los Angeles-based opener Bren Joy. The opener sang a variety of covers and original songs, hyping the crowd up for Ludacris’s performance.
Ludacris is best known for his signature dance moves and energetic stage presence, bringing that energy to the Vermont crowd on Friday night. Tickets were sold for $39-$185 each.
Many attendees danced to the beats and sang along loudly to the lyrics. Over 7,000 people attended the sold-out show.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
