On March 27, the Milton Selectboard provided community members with an updated timeline of the ongoing Hourglass Project.
Town Manager Don Turner shared a review of the history of the project and options for next steps.
“The Town initiated what is now known as the Hourglass Project as a response to the very dangerous intersection that still exists today at Route 7, Railroad Street and Middle Road,” Turner said. “This intersection has been identified as a high-crash location for nearly two decades.”
The project as planned would renovate the intersection and add a town green.
In 2013, the selectboard at the time determined the project would best meet the needs of Milton with regard to safety, while at the same time providing additional economic development benefits.
Voters that same year were asked to support $800,000 to build the “Southern Leg” of the Hourglass; this vote passed by a wide margin.
Since 2013, the town has worked tirelessly to complete the project. The town began the process of acquiring the properties needed to continue with the project as designed, and in 2017 voters approved $2 million more in additional funding.
In 2017, the town also entered an agreement with VTrans to build the “Southern Leg,” which includes the green space.
In 2018, the town tried to purchase a second property for the southern portion, 214-218 Route 7 South, which is owned by the Papaseraphim Family Trust. The town was directed to contract Champlain Valley Appraisal Service to complete an appraisal of the 1.5-acre portion deemed necessary for the project. The Town made a verbal offer to the Papaseraphims to move forward with the purchase of the property needed, which was rejected.
In October 2021, after numerous failed attempts to purchase the portion of the Papaseraphim property, Milton decided to move forward with an offer of $2.2 million for the entire parcel of land. The appraised value was $1.925 million. The Papaseraphims counter offered for $3.833 million, ceasing negotiations.
In November, the Town informed VTrans to proceed without the Southern Leg due to the inability to purchase the portion of land needed from the Papaseraphims. According to the contract with VTrans, the Town may be liable to pay $75,000 to VTrans for this change.
So far, Milton has spent $30,941 on appraisals, engineering, surveying and environmental studies for the purchase of the Papaseraphim land, which has proven to be unsuccessful.
Now, the Selectboard must decide how they want to move forward with the Hourglass Project. There are three primary options.
The Selectboard can choose to formally abandon the southern leg of the project, reopen negotiations with the Papaseraphims or move forward with legal remedy per the guidance of the town's legal council; which “may involve condemnation by eminent domain.” All options have different known financial implications.
The upper portion of the project still has the green light. VTrans project manager Ken Robie said the state is currently acquiring the rights-of-way that are needed. Negotiations for those acquisitions are currently expected to occur in fall/winter of 2023. Bids for construction are targeted to go out in 2024 for construction in 2025.
If community members are interested in voicing their concerns or have questions regarding the ongoing Hourglass Project, they are encouraged to attend Selectboard meetings. The town is seeking community feedback on this project as they determine next steps toward project completion.
The next regular Selectboard meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 3. The meeting can be attended via Zoom, or by going to the Municipal Office Building community room, located at 43 Bombardier Road.
