In a remarkable community effort, life scout Devin Schlegel-Barber, members of Troop 631 and volunteers built 20 high-quality beds for at-risk youth in just a single morning.
Schlegel-Barber is an upcoming junior at Milton High School, who for the last 11 years of his scouting career has earned 40 merit badges, developed new skills and created lifelong memories.
Now, he is working on earning his Eagle Scout rank by completing an Eagle Scout Service Project. This project involved working with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization that provides beds to children and families in need.
“I just thought that I have my own bed that I probably sometimes take for granted, and there's a lot of kids out there that don't have a bed. They have to sleep either with a family member, on the floor, on a sofa or something like that. I just wanted to help them have a better sleeping situation,” Schlegel-Barber said.
SHP is dedicated to ensuring that every child has access to the basic need of a bed for physical, emotional and mental support.
“With an extensive network of volunteers, the organization has been growing steadily, making it easier for families to receive top-notch beds,” its website states.
Schlegel-Barber raised a total of $1,320 through a GoFundMe campaign to support his project of building beds for SHP.
In addition, he worked with troop members to conduct a bottle drive, raising additional funds to purchase materials and donate to the non-profit. Troop 631 even set up drop boxes in the Milton community to gather beds, pillows and other bedding necessary for the project.
“We've had a few times where people have come and taken the bottles out of the bins when we weren't there, so that messed with a bit of our funds raised,” he said. “But we were able to raise enough money for the build and have some left over to donate.”
A total of $3,000 was donated to SHP on behalf of Schlegel-Barber’s fundraising efforts.
Donations through the GoFundMe will be accepted into mid-September, and will go directly to the non-profit now that the build day is completed.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, 49 volunteers showed up to support the project, and 20 beds were constructed during the build day. Volunteers included other Troop 631 scouts, family members and other local residents who were interested in helping with the build.
Schlegel-Barber and Troop 631 will now work with SHP to deliver the beds for children in need.
“What I’ve learned as a scout has helped me a lot, but the community service aspect is what’s really rewarding. Helping people is what’s important and it feels nice to do it,” Schlegel-Barber said.
