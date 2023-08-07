The latest traffic report from the Milton Independent is now available to help you plan your week.
Colchester
Work on the Exit 16 Diverging Diamond continues with alternating lane closures along U.S. 2/7 from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. and 7 p.m.-6 a.m. with at least one travel lane remaining open in each direction.
Essex Junction
Work on the second phase of the Crescent Connector project is paused and expected to begin again on Monday, Aug. 14.
Railroad Street remains closed to through traffic and pedestrians should keep using the sidewalk on the west side of Park Street between the railroad track crossings unless going to a business on 34 Park Street.
A culvert replacement project will close Brickyard Road to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Mansfield Avenue and Densmore Drive until Sept. 1. There will be detour signs installed to identify routes around closed roads.
A waterline replacement project on Main Street will involve flaggers directing the flow of traffic around a 100-300 foot closed section of road. The entrance of Brickyard Road will be closed on this street, so motorists should approach this road through Densmore Drive. The project is expected to be completed November 2023.
Williston
There will be a long term shift in traffic lanes between Gregory Drive in South Burlington and Adams Court in Williston on U.S. 2 for the construction of a new park and ride.
Flaggers will be on the roads to let construction vehicles in and out of work areas. There should be minimal impact to motorists except for possible lane shifts in the work area to allow for equipment operations.
