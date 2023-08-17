Milton Middle School students will be walking into their classrooms 15 minutes earlier than past years when school resumes in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.
Classes at MMS will now begin at 7:15 a.m.
In a change from the previous 7:30 a.m. start time, MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said the earlier start time at the middle school will not have an effect on the other schools in the district or the public school bussing.
“The buses will arrive in the morning at the same time as previous years, but will now be dismissed about 5 minutes earlier,” she said.
Students who rode the public school buses would arrive on campus typically between 7-7:10 a.m. and would often hang out in the hallways or wait for their classes to begin at 7:30 a.m.
Rex said by changing the start time earlier, the district will be able to utilize those extra 15 minutes students may have spent lingering in the hallway for educational purposes.
“We will be able to start the teacher advisory class earlier and then be able to start the academic day earlier. This change will give students more time to learn,” she said.
Students will begin their day at 7:15 a.m. with a daily 30-minute teacher advisory class before their schedules begin. Breakfast will be available as a grab-and-go style, starting as students arrive.
The district believes its decision to move the start time earlier might have an impact on parents and guardians who are accustomed to dropping their children off after 7:15 a.m.
“Students who were getting dropped off by their parents and guardians were being dropped off anywhere between 7-7:30 a.m.,” Rex said. “So this decision to move our start time earlier by 15 minutes will impact those who are used to dropping students off earlier.”
Parents and guardians on online community forums have argued the district's decision may have an impact on their students educationally.
“One of the reasons adolescents do not get enough sleep is early school start times,” the National Centers for Chronic Disease Control and Prevention stated. “The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later to give students the opportunity to get the amount of sleep they need, but most American adolescents start school too early.”
The CDC said not getting enough sleep is more common among high school students and is associated with several health risks including being overweight, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco and using drugs, as well as poor academic performance.
Rex said MTSD is looking to address these concerns and reopen the discussion with community members regarding elementary, middle and high school start times.
“About five years ago, the topic some teachers and students and parents had brought up was the start time for high school students being too early. So we had some surveys done, we had a community forum and we got a lot of input,” she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world, that conversation was put on pause.
“I had asked at the last board meeting, ‘Is this something people still want? Should we reopen this conversation?’ and there was agreement that yes, we should,” Rex said. “And that’s really a conversation we need to engage the community around because it has such an impact on child care.”
Plans to reopen that conversation are still being organized between the district and school board. Once a date is set for a community forum about school start times, the district will inform the public.
