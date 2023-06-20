On Monday morning, 25 years of commitment, service and heart was celebrated in the Milton Hannaford grocery store. An employee was being honored for 25 years of dedication to the store that first hired him as a teenager.
Dozens of coworkers, friends and community members celebrated employee, Ben Spinney, in the break room with Subway sandwiches, cake and memories of the past 25 years.
In 1998, Spinney started working at the Williston Hannaford grocery store location, when he was 16, as part of a program Champlain Valley High School offered for students who wanted work experience.
“Ben instantly connected with his co-workers and after his program was finished, we hired him on as an employee. Who would have thought back then he would still be with us after 25 years,” Hannaford manager of customer service, Sarah Rocheleau said.
10 years after working at the Williston store, Spinney moved to the Milton Hannaford location, where he has remained since.
“I’ve learned a lot working here. I have made friends, and when I work with my team we have a good time,” Spinney said.
Rocheleau and other coworkers at Spinney’s anniversary party said he is a recognized and adored face in the Milton store and is loved by co-workers and local customers alike.
“Ben (Spinney) is positive everyday, I don’t think I have ever seen him in a bad mood…His personality is magnetic,” Rochelau said. “He’s reliable beyond belief and everybody here really enjoys working with him.”
Spinney works about 18 hours a week. In his spare time, he enjoys going on vacations with his family and participating in bocce at the Special Olympics.
Spinney shared that he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon, and that he is looking forward to many more years at the store.
“I feel happy here. My heart is here,” Spinney said.
