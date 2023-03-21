Lisa Schaeffler started as the new director of public works in Milton on Jan. 23.
She oversees multiple divisions handling public infrastructure, including the design, construction and maintenance of town projects.
Previously, she served as the assistant director for the Town of Williston for almost 15 years before accepting the position with Milton.
“I think the most exciting thing about my current position is the transparency the Town of Milton has with the community,” Schaeffler told the Independent. “There’s so much open communication.”
Schaeffler grew up in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. After graduating, she obtained a degree in civil engineering from the University of Vermont. A retired volunteer fire, marine and ice rescue worker, Schaeffler does not hold back on sharing her passion for public works.
“I have been very active with the New England chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA),” she said. “I am in firm support of public works awareness. Many people don’t realize how involved public works is with everything.”
The APWA is a non-profit that works to “provide educational and networking opportunities that help public works personnel grow in their professionalism and improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.”
Schaeffler is currently serving as the second vice president of the New England chapter. In 2024, she will serve as the first vice president, eventually moving up to president of the chapter in 2025.
“When you turn on your water and it doesn't work, or when you try to flush your toilet and it doesn't flush; it is the public works departments who are fixing those issues. We are involved in just about anything that allows the town to function, ” Schaeffler said.
In her free time, Schaeffler enjoys spending most of her time outdoors with her husband. They own a boat and frequently spend their time on Lake Champlain fishing, or just enjoying the water. Schaeffler and her family do not currently live in Milton, but she makes the commute from Jericho frequently.
She looks forward to her time with the Town of Milton, and her position in public works.
“I have a great team I’m working with,” Schaeffler said.
