The cafe was warmly lit and filled with the sound of excited chatter. Participants bustled around, setting up their canvasses and gathering their brushes. The April 25 “Painting with Linda” class was about to begin, and attendees were eager to see what they could create.
Painting with Linda
Painting with Linda is led by local artist Linda Oakes Carvalho. Twice a month Milton community members are invited to sign up and attend the class at the Painted Lady Cafe, located at 15 Cherry Street.
When participants walk into the cafe, they will immediately be greeted by Oakes Carvalho with a friendly “hello.” The Painted Lady Cafe offers food and refreshments for purchase such as wine, beer, sparkling waters and tea. The event is a paint and sip, so students can enjoy a beverage while painting their canvas.
“I want people to come to these classes and think of it as a place to unwind,” Oakes Carvalho said. “People can grab a drink and relax while they paint. It is meant to be a calm, enjoyable atmosphere.”
Typically classes have 10-15 people in attendance, creating a lively but undisturbed environment.
The Painting with Linda Facebook page is where classes are announced, and where community members can sign up. For those interested, there is also an Instagram page and website people can follow.
Classes are scheduled to go from 6-8 p.m., and during that time community members will follow Oakes Carvalhos’ instructions as they create a painting.
The artist and teacher: Linda Oakes Carvahlo
Oakes Carvahlo is a resident of St. Albans, where she works professionally as a medical lawyer. She told the Independent she found her passion in painting and teaching classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My entire life I have always loved painting, and creating art,” Oakes Carvahlo said. “When the pandemic began and shut everything down, I found that I had a lot of time to work on my art and consistently have a creative outlet.”
After two years of painting in her home studio, Oakes Carvahlo decided to utilize her artistic skills and share her knowledge of art with the community through painting classes.
“I see students who have little to no experience painting, and those are sometimes my favorite to teach,” Oakes Carvahlo said. “It is incredible to watch them discover their own creative talent, and recognize that they can make art too.”
Several pieces of Oakes Carvalho's art are available to purchase at the Village Frame Shoppe and Art Gallery in St. Albans and the Painted Lady Cafe. In addition to exhibiting at these galleries, she teaches monthly classes with the Milton Artist Guild, where she is also a member.
When asked how she is able to balance her professional career with her artistry, Oakes Carvahlo said she compartmentalizes.
“Being a lawyer, well, that’s my day job. It pays the bills,” Oakes Carvahlo said. “It’s nice though because I am working in a high energy environment, but when I get to paint it’s a healthy way to release that energy. This separation of my two paths allows me to decompress in my home studio and create art.”
The Painting with Linda classes are always assisted by Oakes Carvahlo’s childhood best friend, Lucinda Dobiecki, a resident of Colchester. Dobuecki walks around the class refilling palettes and offering painting guidance to students who need it.
“Milton has a lot of exciting changes and opportunities happening right now,” Dobiecki said. “It is nice to be a part of the progressing creative interests in this community. Milton is becoming more diverse, and I would hope that those interested in trying out our painting class will be curious enough to participate. Everyone is welcome.”
The creative process
Oakes Carvahlo selects what to paint for her classes based on an artist she feels inspired by. Recently, some of those artists have been Henri Matisse, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.
“The paintings are always set up for all skill levels,” Oakes Carvahlo said. “I will draw out the outline of the painting on the canvas sometimes so students can easily follow along. We start with the basics of color and texture, then we move on to those finer details.”
At the April 25 Painting with Linda class, students followed along with instructions and painted “The Cat With Red Fish” by Henri Matisse.
“Myself and Lucinda (Dobiecki) go into these classes with encouragement. There's always something beautiful to be created, even if the student is totally new to painting,” Oakes Carvahlo shared. “With paint on a canvas, there is always something beautiful to be found. The students are here to feel good about their art and we want to make them feel good.”
The next Painting with Linda classes will be held on May 9 and May 23 at the Painted Lady Cafe. It is $40 to register for a class. Painting with Linda classes can also be booked for private parties.
Whether attendees leave with a beautiful piece of art or newfound love of painting, the Painting with Linda classes offer an experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression in Milton.
