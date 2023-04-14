Lauren Blume and her 20 month old daughter, Lila Saunders, have completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program together. Blume is an elected library trustee in the Town of Milton who has made it a goal to promote early literacy in Milton, and has spoken at library board meetings on why creating youth literacy programs in Milton is important.
“I wouldn't have had a lot of the opportunities that I've had if it wasn't for education. Giving Lila a really strong start with books, and that exposure to different concepts as early as possible was really important to me,” Blume said.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a nationwide program that encourages young children to be exposed to more language skills. Completing this program gives children a foundation for learning, so by the time they enroll in a preschool or kindergarten program they already have a head start.
Saunders can now recognize the alphabet, sounds animals make and spell her own name. Blume credits this to the 1,000 books program and other youth literacy programs such as public library story times.
“When she was born, we started seeing what youth literacy options were out there for us, and we started going to different story times so Lila could see what the libraries offer from a young age,” Blume told the Independent.
Currently, Blume volunteers with the Milton Public Library (MPL) and hosts a weekly children's story time. As there are no youth services directors at the MPL, story times and other youth literacy programs are dependent completely on volunteers.
“The public should know that they can come to our library board of trustees meetings as well, community members can also directly contact trustees or library employees," said Blume. "Without people asking for what they want, it's not known how much of a demand there is for youth literacy programs in Milton.”
Youth literacy in Milton was recently discussed at the April 12 Milton Public Library trustees meeting.
During the meeting, the library director, librarians and all trustees were very supportive of advancing youth programming at MPL; but the challenge with creating a youth program lies in funding. Right now the library cannot afford to hire a Youth Services Director.
Milton librarians are paid by the town budget, which provides minimal funding in comparison to essential services like public works and safety. Library funding is balanced out by fundraising put on by the non-profit organization, Friends of the Library.
The most impactful way the community can support the MLP and early literacy programming is to join and actively volunteer with Friends of the Library.
For more information on how you can support the Milton Library through the Friends of the Library, reach out to Blume at LaurenMBlume@yahoo.com.
For Milton residents looking to attend story times with their children more than once a week, the Burnham Library in Colchester hosts numerous story time events throughout the week.
Hannah Peacock, the Youth Services Librarian and Assistant director at the Burnham Memorial Library, is encouraging parents to bring their children to story times.
“We want kids to learn about the rest of the world. We're pretty isolated here in Vermont and books are a way to open up the world to adults and children. It's really, really important that we try to reach our community and surrounding communities; and we do welcome kids from all neighborhoods,” Peacock said.
The Vermont Agency of Education publication states that exposure to language and the written word gives children experience hearing and distinguishing between letter sounds, rhyming, word recognition and concepts about print.
Children gain access to text and build content knowledge through reading aloud and by having verbal interactions with their guardian about what they are reading. As children enter the primary grades, literacy skills allow them independent access to content knowledge.
“We've really focused on our early literacy programming. If we are providing services for babies, toddlers and preschoolers early on, then as they grow they will know that the library is a place that they can learn at and receive free services,” Peacock said. “Those young children can meet friends, and their parents can meet other parents who are going through the same things they are.”
Peacock who has been with the Burnham Library for over 20 years, and has a masters degree in Library Sciences, emphasizes the importance of reading with children to increase their development.
“Anyone can read a story to a child and do a fine job; and that child could benefit from it,” Peacock said. “It’s important for kids to see that anyone can read them a story; and yes, it's a different experience from story times at the library, but it's still a valid and valuable experience.”
Parents interested in learning new techniques to promote literacy development with their children can learn more from the Burnham Public Library.
“You can tell which kid reads at home and which kid doesn't; and which child has come to the library with parents who are invested in their child's development with reading and those who are not,” Peacock said.
The Burnham Public Library has an April calendar that details the dates and times story times are held. On the Milton Public Library Facebook page, you can find calendar events with the information on their weekly volunteer led story times.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is open to all, and the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington is the closest library to Milton accepting enrollment. For those interested in enrolling their child into the 1,000 books program, they can visit the library’s website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.