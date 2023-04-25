The opening day ceremony for the 2023 Milton Little League season will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Bombardier Park. The ceremony will begin with a parade of ball players to celebrate the season's teams. Community members are invited.
Starting at 9 a.m., players will meet next to the Milton Public Library and follow their assigned teams. The parade will begin shortly after.
The ceremony will also include the unveiling and dedication of a new electric scoreboard in honor of Lynn Waring, a beloved community member and coach who passed away. The Milton selectboard unanimously voted to approve the scoreboard and dedicate it to Waring during its April 17 meeting.
During the meeting, Town Manager Don Turner requested the approval from the selectboard to dedicate the scoreboard to Waring and said, “Waring made a long lasting impression amongst the members of the league and the student athletes that played for him.”
Selectboard member Chris Taylor made the motion to approve the dedication which was seconded by Vice Chair Michael Morgan.
The league will also recognize two former coaches by retiring their jerseys and hanging banners. Jersey number one will be retired for Bill Black and number two for Lynn Waring. The banners have been crafted by a local sign shop and will be mounted on the side of the second floor of the Bill Black Field equipment dugout.
After the ceremony and dedications, fields will open up and the teams will play ball. Games will go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There will be a silent auction raffle at the ceremony and concessions will also be open during this event, where people can grab hot dogs, french fries and other food. More information about the event can be found on the Milton little league Facebook page.
