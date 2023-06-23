MILTON – Milton is about to get a larger restaurant and entertainment space near the center of town.
Zachary’s Pizza is moving to a new location to accommodate its growing business and customer base after 30 years at its current spot. The move to the former Red Panda location next to Family Dollar is tentatively planned to happen on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The restaurant is currently located in the same shopping plaza. To minimize disruption, the business plans to move its operations in one day.
Owner Shawn Farrell said the business hopes to gain a 45-seat bar and a new room for the business he has yet to determine a use for.
“We have a space that we haven't figured out yet that might be a community gathering room or game room,” he told the Independent.
Farrell was eager to get a bar for the Milton location after buying Zachary's Pizza in Colchester — which has a bar — six months ago from the former owners.
He hopes the new location will become a place in the community where people congregate around good food and good friends.
“A lot of places have a restaurant and bar so we figured it would be a good opportunity,” he said.
Farrell also plans to provide more seating and a larger kitchen to cook more orders. The business is also hoping to hire more cooks and cashiers for the larger location, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
