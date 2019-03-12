ESSEX — A Milton woman has been charged with possession of drugs and providing false information to police following a traffic stop here on Pearl Street.

According to Vermont State Police (VSP), Kimberly Jones, 41, was arrested after a vehicle in which she was a passenger was stopped at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday after a trooper observed multiple motor vehicle violations.

VSP reports Jones provided false information about her identity and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a regulated drug, which drug was not specified.

She was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on May 9.