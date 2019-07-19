By NEIL ZAWICKI

It’s official: Milton resident Brenda Jennings has the biggest cottonwood tree in town.

The recognition comes after Milton Tree Warden Kris Dulmer on June 12 invited residents to share their large trees for the chance to earn bragging rights.

Dulmer said there were “many entries,” and that “not surprisingly” a cottonwood took first prize.

Jennings’ tree, located across the street from Long Pond on Beebe Hill Road, measures 24-feet-two-inches around, and stands 111 feet high.

“In its heyday this old tree likely would have had a shot at the state record,” wrote Dulmer in an email about the tree. “But due to many fallen branches and a long life of standing tall only a fraction of its canopy remains.”

The winning tree scored 415 points. Points are awarded for height (one per foot); and circumference (one per foot); and crown spread average in feet, divided by four.

While naming the biggest Cottonwood, Dulmer has also named its successor: a tree that stands along the northern part of Lake Road.

“This champion-in-waiting is healthy and is accruing points every day of the growing season,” he said. “While its girth of 19-feet-five-inches falls short of the champion, its height of 129 feet stretches much higher. At 384 points [so far], it will be a worthy champ.”

The current state record cottonwood holds 442 points and is located in Hubbardton.

For the next round, Dulmer is looking for the largest maple in Milton. He said he plans to keep the different species separated, so that smaller species can also have a shot at notoriety.

“I know there are some great maple trees out there,” said Dulmer. “I recently found, and am very excited about, an uncommon and exceptional Black maple specimen. I think it has a great shot at the state record.”

Dulmer said all the maple trees that were entered in the first round of the contest will be automatically entered, so there is no need to reenter any nominations.

To enter the contest, text a photo close up of a tape measure wrapped around the trunk of the maple tree showing the total circumference as well as the location, to 315-559-7360.

