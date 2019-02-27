Miltonians will make some big decisions this year’s Town Meeting Day. On the ballot are openings in eight local governing seats and seven articles split between town and school asks. The Indy hopes to help town residents understand the issues and prepare to exercise their civic duty on Tuesday, March 5.

TOWN ARTICLE III

The town’s Article III seeks voters’ approval of a proposed $7.9 million dollar budget for FY ’20; an estimated $5.9 million of which would be raised by local property taxes. The proposed budget would raise the tax rate by 2 cents, maintaining services –not growing them– according to officials. For the owner of a $250,000 home annual tax bills would amount to $1,400 an increase of about $52 from the previous year. Estimates assume a flat grand last next year, town finance director Jessica Morris said.

The budget would cover expenses such as $140,800 in negotiated salary increases and around $195,000 in debt payments.

TOWN ARTICLE VI

This article asks voters if they would support a maximum $1 million loan, to be repaid in five years. Town Manager Don Turner has calculated a need for about $600,000 annually to maintain Milton’s paving plan. The selectboard allocated $235,000 towards paving but hopes to obtain a loan to fix the town’s most worn roads. Turner said he hears complaints about the road every day and wanted to enable voters to voice their opinions on the matter via a ballot item. Should Miltonians approve the budget but not the loan, the town will pave as much as it can.

SCHOOL ARTICLE I

The proposed school budget is $32.7 million, creating an estimated 1.8 percent tax rate increase. Under this budget, the owner of a $250,000 home would see an approximate $64.50 tax bill increase annually –without income sensitivity.

The budget would aid the district in its reorganization, scrapping the current pre-K-2 and Grades 3-5 principal positions for one pre-K -5 principal. A new early childhood coordinator would take on duties from three current roles: essential early education, the special ed director and administrative duties. The post would replace the current Act 166 comprehensive services coordinator who serves the pre-K program.

Other adds would include a social & emotional learning coordinator and a restorative practices/hazing harassment and bullying educator to help with the district’s changing behavioral needs. The proposed net impact on the FY20 budget would be around $416,000.

SCHOOL ARTICLE II

This is for a $1.3 million bond to be repaid over 30 years. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay about $6 in taxes towards the project in year one and $7.50 in year two. Taxpayers’ payments would slightly decreasing over the next 28 years bond’s lifespan. The monies would enable Milton Town School District to address space and behavioral needs in its Herrick Avenue Building by retrofitting its existing district offices and teachers’ resource center into five classrooms and two additional spaces. Administrators would be moved to a new brick and mortar office on the Bradley St. property purchased with voters’ approval last Town Meeting.

A burgeoning kindergarten cohort will require at least one additional classroom next year, according to architect Matthew Reed who conducted a space study in the building last year. Another demand for space comes from students’ changing behavioral needs, according to superintendent Amy Rex. “The elementary wings are so crowded that it complicates how we address students with needs, especially the students who need trauma-informed space to deregulate,” she said.

Should voters turn down the second article, the district will carry out the retrofit using funds from the capital repair and replacement reserve fund and rent office space for administrators until a more permanent solution can be made.

Open seats

This year’s local government openings include a one-year term for moderator; two openings on the selectboard: a three-year and one-year term; two openings on the school board: a three-year, and one-year term; two opening for library trustee: a three-year and two-year term; and a three-year term for the Champlain Water District representative.

SELECTBOARD CANDIDATES

Selectboard incumbents Brenda Steady and Chris Taylor are vying for another term on the board, this time with a three-year or one-year appointment. Steady current holds a one-year term on the board and Taylor, likewise, a one-year. Newcomer Dana Maxfield will join the incumbents in the quest for a one-year appointment.

Incumbent Ken Nolan is stepping down from his current post after over a decade of service on the board. “I’m finding that due to some added travel for work, I’m not able to prepare or attend [selectboard meetings] the way that I feel is necessary,” he told the Indy.

SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE CANDIDATES

MTSD trustees Rick Dooley and Rae Couillard will run uncontested for the three-year and one-year terms, respectively.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

The race for both library trustee positions is uncontested. Incumbent Judy Schmidt is on the ballot, this time for a three-year appointment. Newcomer Christine Hauslein is running for the two-year term.

Voting will be held on March 5 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in the community room of the municipal building. Early voting is now open for Town Meeting.