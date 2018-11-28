D.Attention, merrymakers: The 6th Annual Milton Community Tree Lighting will move from the Hannaford plaza to the municipal building this year.

Town officials offered the Independent the spot after hearing the Arrowhead Senior Center would no longer use the 20-plus-foot evergreen as its Tree of Remembrance. We jumped on board since it’s easily accessible and already decorated with some lights.

So join us on Bombardier Road on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.; the lights go on at 7 sharp, but come a little early to hear holiday selections from the Milton Community Band and gaze upon S.D. Ireland’s lighted cement mixer. We’ll also have cocoa from Milton’s own Hillside Creamery and cookies from Madeleine’s Bakery, plus carols from your friends and neighbors. Bring and ornament to trim the boughs. See you there!