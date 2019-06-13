Ms. Tobey Glee Patno Brehm, 66, of Ijamsville, MD., passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017 at her home. Twice married she was the wife of the late William D. Gentel and the late George Alexander Brehm. and Boyd Nelson. Born on May 25, 1951 in Burlington, VT, she was the daughter of Alice Towne Patno Sheppard, of Ijamsville and the late Ellsworth Prouty Patno.

Tobey was an attorney who had private law practices in Ellicott City, and locally in Frederick. She was a member of the bar associations of both Howard and Frederick counties, as well as a member of the Maryland State Bar Association. In addition to her work as an attorney she was also a pilot who loved flying. She was also an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and Stephen Ministries.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her sister Shayne Dee Portuondo and husband Gustavo “Sandy” and her former husband Boyd Nelson. She will also be remembered by her several step siblings. She was preceded in death by sisters, Cynthia Lou Patno, Kim Leigh Patno, and step father Thomas Sheppard.

A memorial service was held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church Street, Frederick, MD, 21701. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD, 21701

A graveside service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3pm in the Georgia Plains Cemetery with a reception following in the Georgia Plains Youth Center.