Have you been wanted to learn to play golf?
Milton Recreation is offering adult women's golfing classes this summer right in town at Arrowhead Gold Course.
Starting Monday, June 5, these lessons promise a non-threatening atmosphere and a fun, supportive environment.
Each session is $129 for residents and $134 for non-residents, with a $10 discount for two sessions and $25 off three sessions.
There is a beginners session at 6-8 p.m. each Mondays from June 5-26, a beginner/advanced beginner session at 6-8 p.m. each Tuesday from July 4-25 and an advanced beginner session at 6-8 p.m. each Monday from August 1-22.
Learn the basics of swinging a golf club, ranging from the driver club to the putter club, during these sessions designed to build confidence on the course.
Those interested should bring sneakers and their own clubs to Arrowhead Golf Course at 350 Murray Avenue in Milton. To register and learn more click here.
