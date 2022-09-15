Take the kids out this weekend to explore Milton's biggest trucks!
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, Milton Recreation is hosting its annual Touch A Truck event in Bombardier Park.
Children of all ages are invited to visit, sit in and touch big vehicles like a dump truck, fire truck, police cruiser, ambulance and many more. Drivers will be on site to talk with children, parents and other caregivers about the vehicles and what they do.
For those who would like a quieter Touch A Truck experience, "Quiet Time," when no horns will be blared, will occur from 9-10 a.m.
Participating vehicles include:
Premier Coach: Bus
Progressive Electric: Box Truck
TDI Towing & Recovery: Tow Truck
United Agg & Turf: Tractor
Milton Fire Department: Fire Truck
Milton Highway Department: Snow Plow & Excavator
Milton Police Department: Police Car
Milton Rescue Department: Ambulance
Mountain Transit Bus Co: School Bus
Pete's RV: RV
Shriners Cairo North Mini Racers: Mini Go-Karts
St. Albans Creamery: Milk Truck
US Postal Service: Mail Truck
Vermont Sports Car: Rally Car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.