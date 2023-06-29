MILTON — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, so make sure to join your friends and neighbors in Milton’s annual festivities.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 and runs down Herrick Avenue and several other streets before ending at Park Place/Bombardier Park West. A map of the parade route can be found here.
From 5-10 p.m. that day at Bombardier Park West, there will be mini golf, live music and food trucks before a firework show at dusk, which will be approximately 9:30 p.m.
